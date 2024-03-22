As Indian elections approach, some Bollywood films promote Modi's policies by embracing Hindu nationalism | AM 920 The RESPONSE

NEW DELHI (AP) The film's trailer begins with a glimpse of the iconic glasses worn by Mohandas Gandhi, the leader who helped India gained independence from British colonialists in 1947. Against the backdrop of a devotional song that Gandhi loved, the outline slowly transforms into what resembles his face.

Then, a raucous beat drops, followed by a rap song. A face is finally revealed: not Gandhi, but an actor who embodies the ideological enemy of the independence leader, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the man considered the source of Hindu nationalism in India.

It's the same ideology Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exploited to consolidate his power as his ruling party advances in its quest for transform the secular country into a Hindu nation.

The glorified biopic about the early 20th century Hindu nationalist ideologue called Swatantra Veer Savarkar, or Independent Warrior Savarkar, hits Indian cinemas on Friday, just weeks before a national vote which is intended to determine the political direction of the country for the next five years. The film coincides with a group of upcoming Bollywood films based on polarizing issues, which either promote the political agenda of Modi and his government or castigate his detractors.

Analysts say the use of popular cinema as a campaign tool to promote Hindu nationalism fuels a divisive narrative that risks exacerbating already widespread political and political tensions. religious divisions in the country.

Raja Sen, a Bollywood film critic and screenwriter, said the films once represented a mix of nationalist cinema and films promoting national integration.

“It seems to be changing quickly,” Sen said. “The scary thing is that these films are being accepted now. It’s really scary.

For more than a century, Bollywood has unified India, a country riven by religious, caste and political divisions. It's a rare industry where religion has the least influence on the success of filmmakers and actors. Bollywood films also champion political diversity and religious harmony.

This culture, however, seems threatened.

Under Modis' Hindu nationalist government, many filmmakers made films about past Hindu kings, extolling their courage. Turbulent, action-packed films the enhancement of the Indian Army have become box office hits. Political dramas and biopics praising Hindu nationalists are the norm.

In most of these films, the villains are medieval Muslim rulers, left-wing or opposition leaders, free thinkers or rights activists, and neighboring Pakistan, India's arch-rival.

The Sarvarkar biopic, which argued for India's future as a Hindu nation, is emblematic of this broader trend.

Two other upcoming films claim to reveal a conspiracy surrounding the 2002 train burning in western Gujarat state that sparked one of India's worst anti-Muslim riots. More than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the riots. It was a extremely controversial episode in Modi's political careeras he was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Another film claims to denounce “the anti-national agenda of a university in the capital, New Delhi”. The film is loosely based on Jawaharlal Nehru University, one of the country's premier liberal institutions, which became a target of Hindu nationalists and Modis leaders. Bharatiya Janata Festival.

Many past films with similar themes have become box office hits. Modis party has often publicly supported them despite criticism of his government for stifling dissent.

In February, Modi himself praised Article 370, a film celebrating his government's controversial decision to deprive Indian-controlled Kashmir of its special status and statehood in 2019. Some film critics have called the film factually incorrect and a thinly veiled pro-government propaganda film.

The Kerala Story,” the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023, has been widely criticized for its inaccuracies in its portrayal of Christian and Hindu girls from the southern Indian state of Kerala who were lured into joining the Islamic State. The film was banned in two states ruled by opposition political parties, who said it was Islamophobic and would destroy religious harmony.

At the same time, at least three states ruled by Modis' party distributed tax-free tickets to see the film and organized mass screenings. Modi himself approved of the film being watched at an election rally.

Sudipto Sen, the film's director, said the film revealed “the connection between religious fundamentalism and terrorism through a human story, and did not vilify Muslims.”

You can't ignore the emotional appeal of these films. In fact, every state government should approve them, Sen said.

Another Sens film, based on the Maoist insurgency in the jungles of central India, was released on March 15. Its main villains, besides the insurgents, were human rights activists and left-wing intellectuals. One critic called it a two-hour diatribe against communism.

While these films have been applauded by the Indian right, other Bollywood films have fallen into the crosshairs of Hindu nationalists.

Right-wing groups have frequently threatened to block the release of films they deem offensive to Hinduism. Hindu activists often call on social media to boycott these films.

Some filmmakers, caught in India's increasingly restrictive political environment, say they resort to self-censorship.

People like me feel helpless, said Onir, a national award-winning filmmaker who goes by only one name.

Onir has directed widely acclaimed films highlight LGBTQ+ rights. In 2022, Onir wanted to make a film inspired by a former Indian army major who falls in love with a man from disputed Kashmir, where armed rebels seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan fight Indian rule for decades. The film's script was rejected by the Indian Defense Ministry because it distorted the image of the Indian Army, the filmmaker said.

Watch the movies that are currently coming out. Any film that goes against the government's narrative is called anti-national. There is no just cause. In fact, there is an atmosphere of fear, Onir said.

The polarizing films that Onir says make up most of the recent releases, while films focused on discrimination against minorities face obstacles tend to make big money, a testament to the appetite for the type of content.

Some say the rise of controversial films reflects the opportunism of filmmakers.

The idea that this is the path to success has seeped into Bollywood, said Raja Sen, a critic and screenwriter.

He said such films make good business sense because of the noise they generate, even though they serve as the cinematic equivalent of “WhatsApp forwards”, a reference to misinformation and propaganda spread on the platform. social messaging.

Indian films need an artistic rebellion. I hope we can start to see that, Sen said.