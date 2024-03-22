Don't let March Madness become a gambling problem





With March Madness in full swing, Anazao Community Partners, a nonprofit organization serving Wayne and Holmes counties, is urging residents to be aware of the increased risks of online gaming addiction. The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that nearly 4 million adults in the United States struggle with a gambling problem, and rates are expected to increase with the ease of access to online gambling platforms. A recent NCPG study found that rates of problem gambling are twice as high among sports bettors as among general gamblers. Gambling takes many forms, but the bottom line is taking a risk or chance in order to get a bigger payoff than you invested, says Joseph Messner, LPCC-S, adult service provider at Anazao Community Partners. Increased risks of online sports betting Convenience and accessibility: Online platforms make gambling easily accessible 24/7, increasing the risk of impulsive betting and excessive gambling behavior.

In-Play Betting: The ability to bet throughout a game can lead to repeated losses and larger bets. Players may assume it's just part of the game they're playing and not associate their choices with the game, Messner said.

Focus on entertainment value: Online sports betting can blur the lines between entertainment and gambling, making it easier to lose track of time and money spent. Recognizing problem gambling: Concern about thoughts of gambling or an urge to play

You have to play with increasing amounts of money to reach the same level of excitement or to get a higher and higher payout, Messner said.

Repeated, unsuccessful efforts to control, pause, or stop playing

Gambling leads to relationship problems, job loss or financial difficulties

Lying to family or friends to hide gambling behavior

Chasing losses or borrowing money to gamble

Feeling agitated or irritable when unable to play Speak in terms of behavior; don't use labels How we talk about problem gambling is what makes all the difference in supporting people who may struggle with sports betting and other gambling, said J Greg Morrison, prevention and communications specialist at Anazao Community Partners. Saying things like “you sound like you're an addict or problem gambler” can make someone defensive and reluctant to acknowledge or have a conversation, much less seek treatment for their difficulties with gambling. game. It is more productive to talk in terms of behavior rather than how behavior defines them. The legalization of sports betting makes it all the more important to highlight the risk factors of middle school or high school gambling, especially around events like March Madness, Morrison continued. Presentation to Change The Game youth in Ohio https://changethegameohio.org/education/education-for-youth/ Resource. Take a break before playing https://pausebeforeyouplay.org/ is the resource for adults and is the best place for any parent, teacher, coach, or other caring community member to start learning more about problem gambling and how to reduce the risk for those close to them. Problem gambling appears to be on the rise, experts and researchers say, since sports betting was recently legalized in Ohio. It also often seems to go unnoticed or not discussed because it tends to be considered acceptable because it's legal, says Garrett Barr, LISW-S, a specialty outpatient provider at Anazao Community Partners. It's okay to feel like you or a family member has a problem, and it's okay to feel like you or a family member should get help because this Help is available. Anazao Community Partners, supported by the Mental Health and Recovery Council of Wayne and Holmes Counties, has licensed professionals trained to identify and treat problem gambling. If you or someone you know is suffering from gambling addiction, please call Anazao at 330-264-9597 to connect with same-day support. Tami Mosser is an Executive Support Specialist at the Mental Health and Recovery Council of Wayne and Holmes Counties.

