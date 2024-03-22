Spiral Gardens in the Sky Encircle Proposed $1 Billion Hollywood Office Tower





Since the pandemic shuttered U.S. workplaces four years ago, employees have told designers they would like their offices to incorporate the outdoors more. Today, the architecture firm behind some of the world's most recognizable buildings, including Pommes Head Office in Cupertino, California, and Pickle building in London, provided a striking response. A billion-dollar office tower proposed for a prestigious Hollywood hub features garden-covered balconies that spiral from the ground floor to the top of the 22-story building. She aspires to be both an icon and an answer to those who want to feel a connection to the world beyond the four walls of corporate life. Foster & Partners designed The Star, planned for 6061 Sunset Boulevard. The new design was released this week by Maggie Miracle, a local real estate developer and investor who is president and CEO of development company The Star LLC. The Star is an iconic new creative office complex designed to be a modern Hollywood landmark and the future headquarters of a global entertainment company, developers say on a marketing site for the project. The renderings by London-based Foster & Partners replace an earlier design unveiled by Miracle in 2021 and created by Chinese firm MAD Architects. Miracle said his group wanted a new design that reflected office tenants' desire for more outdoor space, a trend that emerged during the pandemic as lockdowns forced office workers to work from home. Foster & Partners has designed a proposed Hollywood office tower that is expected to be marketed to the entertainment industry. (Rendering Foster & Partners) The Stars' design features a circular tower with white-clad protruding floor plates and each level wrapped in a glass curtain wall, according to Dezeen, a London-based publication that tracks the design industry. A series of plant-covered terraces dip into the building's façade, rising in a spiral, giving the impression of green walls wrapping around the structure. The developers describe the towers' design as having naturally ventilated, flexible floor plates. [that] offer views in all directions and enhance wellbeing with each office floor boasting a series of shaded and generously landscaped outdoor terraces with social gardens. Other plans for the all-electric building include using low-carbon concrete to construct the building. to reduce energy consumption, and passive heating and cooling systems with cross ventilation and solar shading, according to marketing materials. The developers have not disclosed project financing details. The city of Los Angeles has not yet approved the new construction plan, but Miracle expects construction to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2029, according to the Los Angeles Times. Although The Star is not located directly on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it is just a few blocks east of a portion of the famous sidewalk adorned with stars commemorating celebrities from the entertainment industry. Visually distinctive designs of Foster & Partners' office buildings include the pickle shape of the pickle and Apple's circular headquarters that some compare to a flying saucer. If built, The Star would join a long list of notable architecture in Los Angeles from a variety of sources. Frank Gehry's Walt Disney Concert Hall is known for its distorted shape and shiny silver exterior. The Getty Center art museum, designed by Richard Meier, overlooks Los Angeles from a perch with its sweeping curves. The Star would also reinforce the trend of adding outdoor spaces, balconies and rooftop terraces that emerged during the pandemic. Dozens of office buildings in the United States have been renovated since the pandemic hit in March 2020, with amenities that encourage workers to go outside, whether during breaks or to work. Nigel Dancey and Patrick Campbell are leading the project for Foster & Partners. Salt Landscape Architects designed the gardens and outdoor spaces.

