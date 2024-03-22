Making the Hollywood Walk of Fame pedestrian-friendly could make it a little more pleasant





Whenever out-of-town visitors say they want to see the Walk of Fame, Angelenos start listing a dozen reasons why they shouldn't. But a new city initiative is trying to make Hollywood Boulevard the type of destination you'd actually want to highlight. THE “Access to Hollywood” the project will introduce bus and bike lanes on Hollywood Boulevard, widen sidewalks and improve pedestrian safety; it will also eliminate one lane of automobile traffic in each direction and slightly reduce on-street parking. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year and a temporary version could begin in early 2025; a permanent implementation still in design will follow. If your memory can penetrate the fog of 2020, this may all sound familiar: The city of Los Angeles first revealed concepts earlier that year for a similar makeover, with more details released in 2022 and work that was supposed to begin in 2023. “Access to Hollywood” continues these same plans (now with a slightly delayed timeline) and pairs it with an adjacent pedestrian safety initiative to the east. The result: a 3.6-mile stretch of Hollywood Boulevard, from La Brea Avenue to the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, with protected bike lanes, as well as bus lanes from Orange Drive to Gower Street . Courtesy of CD13 “This project aims to make our community safer and transform the way residents, workers and visitors use Hollywood Boulevard,” said City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose district is part of the project. “We know that if people come here, they will eat here, shop here and spend their money here. By building Hollywood around people instead of cars, we can revitalize this iconic destination. We will first focus on the 1.3-mile-long western section, formerly known as the “Heart of Hollywood Concept Plan” or “Walk of Fame Master Plan.” Between Orange and Gower, a so-called “rapid build” implementation of the project will add dedicated bus lanes, boarding platforms and bus shelters. Approximately four parking spaces per block (216 total) will be removed to expand the sidewalk for pedestrians, with space for seating, bike racks, trash cans and landscaping. In most areas, bicycles will have a dedicated lane between the buses and the sidewalk; near stations and pedestrian areas, bicycles will share the bus lane. Funded by Metro's Active Transportation Program, this “rapid build” phase will include a mix of temporary and permanent elements, while future full construction will make all of these details permanent in segments, starting with the stretch from Wilcox to Gower . Courtesy of Gensler To the east, the 2.3-mile “Vision Zero Project Area” will extend the bike path through East Hollywood and to Silver Lake. The Bureau of Engineering-led project will also add bus lanes and widen sidewalks in places. A center turn lane will be added to the entire project area, as will three new crosswalks that will allow pedestrians to stop traffic with the press of a button. The city estimates that drivers should expect to see one to five minutes of additional travel time per mile, while bus times will be “significantly improved.” Courtesy of CD13 The East Hollywood portion of the project For the city, safety is at the heart of much of the entire $8 million project. This part of Hollywood Boulevard resides in what she calls a “serious injury network,” part of the 6 percent of Los Angeles streets that account for 70 percent of pedestrian deaths and serious injuries. Along the east side, between Gower Street and Lyman Place (about a block from the Vista Theater), 56 people were killed or seriously injured in 53 crashes between 2010 and 2019. In addition to traffic-related goals, the city notes that “Access to Hollywood” is part of a broader, longer-term plan to address homelessness in Hollywood (via more shelter beds , public toilets and improvements to the CIRCLE unarmed response program). ) as well as an initiative to attract new businesses.

