Entertainment
Brazen propaganda: Pro-Modi films flood Bollywood ahead of India elections | Bollywood
These are films that claim to tell the true story of India, targeting the misdeeds of leftists and intellectuals and even freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi.
As Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seek a third term in next month's elections, a feverish pro-government momentum has gripped Bollywood, blurring the lines between entertainment and political campaigning in the largest film industry Indian.
Nearly a dozen new films promoting the Hindu nationalist policies and ideology of the prime minister and his government have been released or will be released in theaters in the coming days and weeks. The elections, which will determine the direction of the country for the next five years, will begin on April 19 and last six weeks.
Film critics and analysts have accused several titles of promoting Islamophobic narratives and debunking anti-Muslim conspiracies, and of targeting urban naxals, a derogatory term that some right-wing Hindus use to describe left-wing activists and intellectuals. Some in the industry have expressed concern that these films would be used to further divide India along religious lines.
A film produced by a BJP MP is so inflammatory in its portrayal of Muslims that it has been the subject of legal action to try to prevent its release.
The flurry of pro-government films is reminiscent of the run-up to the 2019 elections, when a Modi biopic was deemed so positive about the prime minister that the Election Commission suspended its release ahead of the elections.
Sayandeb Chowdhury, a literature professor at Chennais Krea University who has written on Indian cinema, described these films as brazen propaganda that deliberately creates wounds and fault lines to serve the government's political agenda.
He pointed out that Modi and other government officials had directly referred to many films in their speeches. Cinema has become a form of political mobilization, he says.
One of the biggest titles about to hit Indian cinemas is a biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar., a divisive Hindu nationalist leader and activist, Modi praised and fought against British rule. His writings, however, encouraged violence against Muslims and expressed sympathy for the Nazis and Italian fascists.
Article 370, released last month, is an unabashed celebration of Modi's decision to strip Kashmir, the Muslim-majority region, of its statehood, portraying him as a decisive figure saving India from violence and corruption. Modi praised the film while critics called it factually incorrect.
Another film targets Jawaharlal Nehru University, an institution known as a center of left-wing thought and activism. The film, Jahangir National University, which will be released in April, tells the story of a campus where leftists waging love jihad, a debunked conspiracy against Muslims, and urban naxals try to divide the country.
Chowdhury said the releases were indicative of a broader trend in Bollywood in which the film industry had been aggressively co-opted during the decade of Modis' rule, although it had historically remained apolitical.
He lamented that Bollywood, which has long united Indian people despite vast religious and cultural differences, was being used to sow discord, to great effect. If cinema itself becomes a tool of division, one of India's most valuable unifying symbols risks being lost forever, he said.
As films propagating the BJP narrative are released with increasing regularity, streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon have faced legal threats and seen series and films removed because they were considered critical of towards the government.
Chowdhury said the turning point was the 2022 release of The Kashmir Files, which claimed it would tell the true story of the expulsion of Hindus from the region. Despite its negative portrayal of Muslims and accusations that it was a polarizing distortion of history, it was the biggest hit of the year.
This gave rise to a number of similar films purporting to depict history, largely involving the demonization of Muslims, which were seen as part of a broader project by the BJP to rewrite the narrative of the country's past. 'India.
The most recent publication is Razakar: Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, which was accused in a court filing of being Islamophobic for its distorted depiction of a Muslim leader. Similar to Kashmir Files, the producer claimed that the film was 100% accurate, with no commercial flourishes.
Raja Sen, a Bollywood film critic and screenwriter, told The Associated Press that many filmmakers are jumping on the bandwagon, realizing the potential for major box office success of polarizing films that spark public debate.
The scary thing is that these films are now accepted, Sen said. It's really scary.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2024/mar/22/brazen-propaganda-pro-modi-films-flood-bollywood-before-india-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Joko Widodo's first visit to Sekadau enthusiastically received by residents
- Brazen propaganda: Pro-Modi films flood Bollywood ahead of India elections | Bollywood
- 'No scars': Free-running Connolly lights up Shield final
- Why is the US suing Apple?The battle of monopoly vs. innovation | Technology News
- Donald Trump has three ways to escape the bond problem, legal analyst says
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bhutan's highest civilian honour, the Order of Druk Gyalpo
- Politician Preference Ratings: March 2024
- Mexico warns US court of significant tensions if controversial Texas immigration law takes effect
- Pro-Modi films flood Bollywood ahead of India elections
- Greensphere Capital raises $66.3 million for Gaia Sciences Innovation Fund
- NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16 Recap – Day 1
- Experts share tips for spring 2024