Brazen propaganda: Pro-Modi films flood Bollywood ahead of India elections | Bollywood

These are films that claim to tell the true story of India, targeting the misdeeds of leftists and intellectuals and even freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi.

As Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seek a third term in next month's elections, a feverish pro-government momentum has gripped Bollywood, blurring the lines between entertainment and political campaigning in the largest film industry Indian.

Nearly a dozen new films promoting the Hindu nationalist policies and ideology of the prime minister and his government have been released or will be released in theaters in the coming days and weeks. The elections, which will determine the direction of the country for the next five years, will begin on April 19 and last six weeks.

Film critics and analysts have accused several titles of promoting Islamophobic narratives and debunking anti-Muslim conspiracies, and of targeting urban naxals, a derogatory term that some right-wing Hindus use to describe left-wing activists and intellectuals. Some in the industry have expressed concern that these films would be used to further divide India along religious lines.

A film produced by a BJP MP is so inflammatory in its portrayal of Muslims that it has been the subject of legal action to try to prevent its release.

The flurry of pro-government films is reminiscent of the run-up to the 2019 elections, when a Modi biopic was deemed so positive about the prime minister that the Election Commission suspended its release ahead of the elections.

Sayandeb Chowdhury, a literature professor at Chennais Krea University who has written on Indian cinema, described these films as brazen propaganda that deliberately creates wounds and fault lines to serve the government's political agenda.

He pointed out that Modi and other government officials had directly referred to many films in their speeches. Cinema has become a form of political mobilization, he says.

One of the biggest titles about to hit Indian cinemas is a biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar., a divisive Hindu nationalist leader and activist, Modi praised and fought against British rule. His writings, however, encouraged violence against Muslims and expressed sympathy for the Nazis and Italian fascists.

Article 370, released last month, is an unabashed celebration of Modi's decision to strip Kashmir, the Muslim-majority region, of its statehood, portraying him as a decisive figure saving India from violence and corruption. Modi praised the film while critics called it factually incorrect.

A poster of the film Article 370 at a cinema in Guwahati. Photograph: Anupam Nath/AP

Another film targets Jawaharlal Nehru University, an institution known as a center of left-wing thought and activism. The film, Jahangir National University, which will be released in April, tells the story of a campus where leftists waging love jihad, a debunked conspiracy against Muslims, and urban naxals try to divide the country.

Chowdhury said the releases were indicative of a broader trend in Bollywood in which the film industry had been aggressively co-opted during the decade of Modis' rule, although it had historically remained apolitical.

He lamented that Bollywood, which has long united Indian people despite vast religious and cultural differences, was being used to sow discord, to great effect. If cinema itself becomes a tool of division, one of India's most valuable unifying symbols risks being lost forever, he said.

As films propagating the BJP narrative are released with increasing regularity, streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon have faced legal threats and seen series and films removed because they were considered critical of towards the government.

Chowdhury said the turning point was the 2022 release of The Kashmir Files, which claimed it would tell the true story of the expulsion of Hindus from the region. Despite its negative portrayal of Muslims and accusations that it was a polarizing distortion of history, it was the biggest hit of the year.

This gave rise to a number of similar films purporting to depict history, largely involving the demonization of Muslims, which were seen as part of a broader project by the BJP to rewrite the narrative of the country's past. 'India.

The most recent publication is Razakar: Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, which was accused in a court filing of being Islamophobic for its distorted depiction of a Muslim leader. Similar to Kashmir Files, the producer claimed that the film was 100% accurate, with no commercial flourishes.

Raja Sen, a Bollywood film critic and screenwriter, told The Associated Press that many filmmakers are jumping on the bandwagon, realizing the potential for major box office success of polarizing films that spark public debate.

The scary thing is that these films are now accepted, Sen said. It's really scary.