Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton March 22-24, 2024





When: 7:45 p.m. Friday and 6:45 p.m. Saturday March 22 and 23 Or: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton Details: This event brings together some of the most prominent bull riding talent in 30 cities across 20 states. Organizers say the PBR will deliver high-energy sound, lighting, special effects and a sense of excitement to your seat. Cost: $15 to $105 More information: 937-775-4789 or ticketmaster.com 2. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee When: Until March 31; 8 p.m. on March 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30; and 2 p.m. on March 23, 24, 30 and 31 Or: Festival Playhouse at the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton Details: Joe Deer directs and choreographs an exceptional production from composer William Finn and librettist Rachel Sheinkins, a charming, hilarious and touching musical comedy about six bumbling spelling bee champions. The show is double cast, but you're bound to enjoy the character-specific performances and strong vocals of each. Stars of the show I attended include Claire Northcut (Rona Lisa Peretti), Sam Evans (Olive Ostrovsky), Aidan Edwards (Chip Tollentino), and James Newton (William Barfee). Additionally, Ray Zupp's colorful set design elevates beautifully to reinforce the mystique of the superb Finnish ballad The I Love You Song. Cost: $15-$25 More information: 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 3. Camp Jérémie When: 7:30 p.m. Friday March 22 Or: Victoria Theater, 138 N. Main St., Dayton Details: Jeremy Camp has been one of the biggest names in Christian music since the release of his debut album, Burden Me, in 2000. He has won five GMA Dove Awards and four ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards. His latest single, These Days, is the first track from his 14th studio album, Deeper Waters, which will be released in May. Camp performs with special guests Caleb & John. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $39 to $59 More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org 4. Celtic tenors When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday March 23 Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton Details: The program will include classical tunes, hauntingly beautiful Celtic harmonies and popular contemporary songs. Cost: $13.50 to $88.50 More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org 5. Ride the Cyclone When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 22 and 23 Or: Blair Hall Theater, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton Details: Chris Harmon directs this funny and moving new musical from Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell that has become a TikTok sensation. The story concerns six teenagers in a Canadian chamber choir whose lives are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they wake up in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites everyone to tell a story to win a prize like no other: the chance to come back to life. Cost: $15-$18 More information: sinclair.edu/tickets. Additionally, Ride the Cyclone contains humor for adults and adolescents, including references to sex, drugs, and violence. Explore UD's Roger Glass Center for the Arts offers inaugural season of diverse performances UD's Roger Glass Center for the Arts offers inaugural season of diverse performances 6. Lone Star When: 7 p.m. Saturday March 23 Or: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy Details: The country group Lonestar was formed in Nashville in the early '90s by a group of Texan transplants. The group's self-titled debut album was released in 1995 and paved the way for a successful career. Since then, Lonestar has recorded nine number one country singles and sold more than 10 million records. The latest single, a cover of Fleetwood Mac's You Make Loving Fun, was released on March 1. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $25 to $65 More information: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com 7. Water When: 5 p.m. Sunday March 24 Or: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: This feature-length documentary by Gary Beeber focuses on Ohio's water source and what is being done to protect it for future generations. This one-time special preview will benefit the Little Miami Watershed Network. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Cost: $15 More information: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com Credit: Erica Chambers Photography Credit: Erica Chambers Photography 8. Local honeys When: 8 p.m. Saturday March 23 Or: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth Street, Dayton Details: Level Up Productions presents the Local Honeys, the Kentucky-based American duo of Montana Hobbs and Linda Jean Stokely. Hobbs and Stokely blend local storytelling with a modern update of Appalachian music on albums like The Gospel (2019) and The Local Honeys (2022). Local band Sam King & the Suspects opens the show. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $15 in advance, $20 the day of the show More information: new.oregonexpressdayton.com 9. Guys and Dolls When: Until March 24; Mornings from Friday and Sunday and evenings from Friday to Sunday. Or: La Comedia Dinner Theater, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro Details: Chris Beiser playfully directs and energetically choreographs this musical theater classic about romance and play which returns to the La Comedia stage for the first time since 1986. Directors Elliot Handkins (Sky Masterson), Emily Brennan (Sarah Brown ), Cole Fletcher (Nathan Detroit) and Allison Gabert (Adelaide) are uniformly strong, particularly Brennan's wonderfully boozy rendition of If I Were A Bell and Adelaide's crisp, defiant wail of Gabert. Radiant tenor Paul Hernandez is also notable for his exceptional performance of Sit Down, Youre Rockin the Boat. Cost: $70 to $79 More information: 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com 10. Matthias Klum When: 3 p.m. Sunday March 24 Or: Victoria Theater, 138 N. Main St., Dayton Details: Photographer, cinematographer and director Mattias Klum will speak and show photos from around the world. He has undertaken projects and expeditions all over the world, from Malaysia to Antarctica and everywhere in between. His work has been featured in leading publications such as The New York Times and BBC Wildlife. Cost: $25 to $45 More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org Explore An incredibly special evening: The Wright States ArtsGala celebrates its 25th anniversary An incredibly special evening: The Wright States ArtsGala celebrates its 25th anniversary

