Priyanka Chopra will make her comeback to Bollywood and star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's action film





Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a brilliant actress who has time and again proven her versatility in the field of acting. The former Miss World was not only one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood, but she also became a leading name across the world after appearing in a few Hollywood projects. Married to American pop sensation Nick Jonas, Priyanka resides in Los Angeles. However, she is now back in Mumbai for a few days. Priyanka Chopra will make her Bollywood comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source revealed that Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to making her Bollywood comeback and is meeting several people and studying various scripts in Mumbai. The National Award-winning actress will next be seen in an action film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, set in a different era. The source was quoted as saying: “She knows that there is a lot of curiosity around her next project in Hindi and wants to finalize a project soon. She is studying several scripts and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali to an action project, set in a different time period.She liked the project and is meeting Bhansali now to decide the schedule, schedule and costumes. Recommended Read: Shweta Bachchan says only during meals could she listen to her children's stories Priyanka Chopra's collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra first collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2013 film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Although the actress made a special appearance in the song, Ram wants Leela, she made sure to leave a trace of her presence. Later, Priyanka appeared in the 2015 historical romantic drama, Bajirao Mastani, and landed his role as “Kashibai”. She also won the Best Supporting Actress award at several award ceremonies for her brilliant performance in the film. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas asked for blessings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya On March 20, 2024, Priyanka Chopra flew to Ram Mandir to seek blessings from Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. She was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. For the darshan, Priyanka dressed up in a yellow colored saree teamed with a half-sleeved blouse and kept her look subtle. Malti looked cute as a button in a pink floral print suit with a dupatta attached to the head as a headband. Meanwhile, Nick was spotted wearing a cream dress kurta. Recommended Read: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati stairs on her knees, Orry joins him but has a wardrobe mishap When Priyanka Chopra revealed how Bollywood ganged up on her Earlier, in a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra opened up about how the denizens of Bollywood have ganged up against her. She revealed how she had been cornered in the industry and that she was fed up with the dirty politics being played out here. Explaining how she then planned to take a break, she said: “I was pushed to a dead end in the (Bollywood) industry. People didn't choose me, I had problems with people, I'm not good at playing this game, so I was a little fed up with politics and I said I had need a break.” We are excited about Priyanka Chopra's return to Bollywood! And you? Next Read: Rani Mukerji Revealed Her Mother's Drastic Response When She Was Traded Right After Birth GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Get the app GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Choose your device Android Or iOS (apple)

