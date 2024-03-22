Wes Mills has a particular nighttime ritual that both amazed and amused his wife when they first started living together a decade ago. He acted out his dreams in a dramatic way. In some episodes, he ran in bed to escape an attacker, beckoned a small raccoon to eat from his hand, and strategized with his fellow inmates in the middle of a prison riot.

I laughed about it and called it The Wes Show, said Eileen Mills, 49, of Taos, New Mexico.

But she no longer finds it funny.

Wes Mills, a contemporary artist working at The Whitney And MoMA, hasn't been able to hold a pencil for over a year. His tremors started on one side of his body and now affect both sides. In January, at age 63, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Researchers say that having a dream can indicate health problems, one of the most common and serious being the future onset of Parkinson's disease. Wes Mills began following his dreams more than 10 years before his first tremor appeared. Other common conditions that can lead to dreams are obstructive sleep apnea and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Those who regularly act out their dreams should see a doctor and undergo a sleep study to discover the underlying reason for their behavior, experts say.

Why do people achieve their dreams?

When switching to paradoxical sleep (REM), where the dream occurs, the body normally enters a state of almost total paralysis to prevent the dream from occurring. But some people pretty much 1 percent over 50s lose this paralysis.

This chronic sleep condition, known as REM sleep behavior disorderor RBD, appears most often in middle-aged men, researchers found.

The brainstem has two linked nuclei that generate the protective paralysis of REM sleep, and when one of them, or their connecting pathway, is damaged, it releases muscle tone, said Carlos Schenck, psychiatrist at the Minnesota Regional Sleep Disorders Center. People can then make their dreams come true.

In 1986, Schenck and his colleagues described the RBD for the first time in four men and one woman aged 60 or over. Most had a long history of harming or harming their bed partners with aggressive behaviors while sleeping. One patient tried to strangle his wife while dreaming of fighting a bear, while another overturned furniture while dreaming of becoming a footballer. Researchers noted that RBD is distinct from sleepwalking, which arises from non-REM sleep.

Dream-making behavior has also been documented in severe obstructive sleep apnea, because it causes breathing to stop abruptly for brief periods during sleep and partial awakening. Since these respiratory arrests are most common and severe during REM sleep, they can act out dreams, mimicking the symptoms of RBD, Schenck said.

About 39 million American adults have obstructive sleep apneaaccording to the National Council on Aging, but it's unclear how many of these adults achieve their dreams.

Similarly, people suffering from PTSD may show signs of reliving their trauma through dream scene. About 70 percent of PTSD patients report sleep disturbances and up to 70 percent have recurring nightmares. However, no data exists on the prevalence of dream-acting behavior in PTSD, Schenck said.

The link between RBD and Parkinson's

For people with RBD, the risk of Parkinson's disease is incredibly high. People aged 50 and older with spontaneously occurring idiopathic RBD, without other health problems or recent changes in treatment, have a 130 times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease compared to a person without sleep disorders.

There is no such thing. 80 percent of people with this disease develop Parkinson's disease 15 to 20 years later, said Ronald Postumadirector of neurology at the McGill University Health Center.

The RBD is 10 times better than any other clinical marker, for example an abnormal motor test or loss of sense of smell, which predicts the possible onset of Parkinson's disease. RBD is strongly associated with other synucleinopathiesalso, a group of diseases that includes dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy.

Badly folded alpha-synuclein, a protein, is considered to play a role in both idiopathic RBD, Parkinson's disease, and other synucleinopathies. When the misfolded protein builds up in large, toxic clumps in the brain, it can disrupt the function of nerve cells and cause symptoms of Parkinson's disease such as tremors and stiffness.

The brains of people with idiopathic RBD contain enough misfolded alpha-synuclein to affect their REM sleep, but the harmful protein has not spread further into the brain, experts say.

More rarely, RBD can be caused by a stroke, a tumor or medications such as certain antidepressants.

What to do after an RBD diagnosis

The RBD presents a unique opportunity for researchers to study the early stages of Parkinson's disease, its progression and preventive therapies. For example, Michele Huprofessor of clinical neuroscience at the University of Oxford, co-leads a study randomized placebo-controlled trial in patients with RBD that tests whether a drug can reduce brain inflammation, an early feature of Parkinson's disease.

We know that lifestyle changes, such as exercise, also reduce the progression of Parkinson's disease. So there are even more reasons why this will likely be effective in RBD, Hu said. And that's what I tell every patient we diagnose with RBD.

People with RBD, diagnosed via a sleep study, can enroll in the RBD register established by the North American Prodromal Synucleinopathy Consortium (NAPS), which aims to develop treatments that will prevent or delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders associated with RBD. The Michael J. Fox Foundation also seeks people who make their dreams come true participate in the Parkinsons Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) to identify biological markers of risk, onset and progression of Parkinson's disease.

You have to plan your life accordingly, retirement planning, financial planning, taking those trips with your family that you've been putting off, Schenck said. I think knowledge is really very useful in terms of life planning, and not just for pessimism.

Eileen Mills has been trying to find a balance between living in the moment, like hiking with her husband and their dog, and making necessary preparations based on her recent diagnosis, like long-term insurance. And Wes Mills still loves creating art. He turned to things he can do like sculpture and woodworking.

When it became clear that he couldn't hold a pencil still, he didn't even skip a beat. He immediately jumped into a new medium, Eileen said. Wes is honestly the most amazing human being I know.