Pete Davidson Leaves 'Bupkis' in Season 2 of Peacock Comedy





Pete Davidson has decided to quit Bupkis. THE Saturday Night Live alumnus has walked away from the planned second season of his semi-autobiographical comedy Peacock. “I have always seen Bupkis as a window into my life because it is so personal and speaks to my struggles and my family. After nearly a decade of my personal life in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story in my own way,” Davidson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “From all the work I have done, Bupkis is by far what I am most proud of. I'm so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the incredible cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I also feel that this part of my life is over. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you to see the work. Thank you to everyone who supports me because I will be forever grateful. Sources say The Hollywood Reporter that Davidson's agent emailed Peacock earlier this week, but refused to tell Broadway Video. Filming was scheduled to begin this summer in New York. After Davidson's decision, Universal TV and Michaels' Broadway Video agreed to the decision, which sources said had nothing to do with the industry-wide budget cuts that resulted in the outright cancellation. simple of a certain number of broadcasts and the cancellation of renewals. Peacock picked up Bupkis for a second season in June 2023, almost two months after the series debuted to good reviews. The show currently has a 78 percent rating among critics and 90 percent among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. The half-hour, semi-autobiographical comedy followed Davidson (who played a version of himself) as he worked through his family dynamics and the complexities of fame while trying to form meaningful relationships. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci – who sources say either paid for or starred in the show – played the roles of her mother and grandfather. Peacock landed Bupkis with a direct-to-series order in April 2022 after the package was distributed to streamers and sparked a bidding war between multiple outlets. Davidson became famous thanks to Michaels SNL, where he previously ranked as the youngest cast member on the show. He collaborated with Bupkis co-creator Dave Sirus on several sketches and the duo co-wrote Universal Pictures' The King of Staten Island (alongside Judd Apatow). Companion Bupkis co-creator Judah Miller produced the 2020 comedy-drama which, as Bupkis, starred Davidson and was inspired by his life.

