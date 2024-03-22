The Hollywood Roosevelt offers a glimpse of the reimagined suites





The Hollywood Roosevelt offers a glimpse of its newly redesigned penthouse suites. The iconic hotel recently announced that both rooms had undergone a makeover thanks to Los Angeles-based interior designer Kevin Klein through his company Kevin Klein Design. Both penthouses are named after famous residents from years past. The first, the Gable and Lombard penthouse, is named after Hollywood icons Clark Gable and Carole Lombard, who resided at the hotel in the 1930s. Gable, still considered one of Hollywood's biggest stars, and Lombard , a staple of screwball comedy, were a true Hollywood power couple of their time. The couple spent only three years married before Lombard was killed in a plane crash in 1942, at the age of 33. The second suite – the Johnny Grant Apartment – ​​is named after the TV host and personality, who was a permanent resident of the hotel in the 1990s. Klein and his team worked to “maximize common spaces and create a welcoming atmosphere” for travelers and local industry figures, according to a release. While suites were created to serve as hotel accommodations, penthouses can function as self-contained apartments for extended stays and private buyouts. “From the spectacular views and opulent living spaces of the Gable and Lombard Penthouse to the grand restaurant and rooftop garden of the Johnny Grant Apartment, both suites are perfect for hosting memorable gatherings with a shared rooftop space offering a 360 degree view of the city. and the iconic Hollywood sign,” said Don Jacinto, general manager of the hotel, in a statement. The new suites were inspired by the “glitz and glamour” of Old Hollywood by incorporating Italian marble, walnut and oak wall panels, antique mirror details and hand-painted ceiling murals. Parts of the updated glamorous details were hidden for decades and discovered during renovations. The Gable and Lombard Penthouse at the Hollywood Roosevelt Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt The Gable and Lombard penthouse is a large suite – 2,100 square feet to be exact – with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a powder room, and a classic sunken living room. The suite also features a mural from the 1920s. Meanwhile, the Johnny Grant Apartment is a 2,000-square-foot one-bedroom suite that guests access via a dedicated elevator stop. The apartment-style suite also has a private office, three powder rooms, a dining room for 16 and a six-seat bar overlooking a roof garden. The two suites share a 3,000 square foot rooftop. The Johnny Grant Apartment at the Hollywood Roosevelt Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt The Hollywood Roosevelt has been a Hollywood institution for nearly a century. The hotel opened in 1927 and hosted the first Academy Awards in May 1929. The building is considered a historic cultural landmark in Los Angeles. In addition to the newly reimagined penthouse suites, the modern hotel offers a wide variety of historic, Hollywood-inspired amenities. Guests can even reserve the Marilyn Monroe Suite. The hotel's Tropicana swimming pool remains an iconic place with a unique mural created by the famous painter David Hockney. The new penthouse suites are now available for reservation by contacting the hotel's sales department.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/the-hollywood-roosevelt-reimagined-penthouse-suites-1235856793/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos