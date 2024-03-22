Master casting in An Enemy of the People

I don't know if I'll ever forgive myself for missing the Thursday, March 14 preview of Henrik Ibsens' An Enemy of the People, published in 1882 and revived at Circle in the Square, in a new version by Amy Herzog, under the deceptive direction of Sam Golds. simple orientation. At the play's climax, there is a town meeting in a noisy bar, the whole place ready to explode with civic tension and proto-fascist violence. The room's lights are on, as if to indicate that the audience is also attending the meeting, and Jeremy Strong, as Dr. Thomas Stockmann, a scientist armed with the truth but alone in its defense, stands atop the bar , trying to get his point of view.

At this dramatic moment, environmental protesters stood up one after the other and began to rant about the climate. I'm really, really sorry to interrupt your evening and this incredible performance! we shouted. The oceans are becoming acidified! The oceans are rising and will swallow up this city and this entire theater! The protest action, with its references to science and government inertia, and its tightrope walking along the boundaries of free speech, fit perfectly with the tone and content of the piece. Many in attendance thought (wrongly) that this was a contemporary, perhaps cheesy, gaga play planned by Gold. The truth can be an off-putting distraction. This changes trajectories; slows the light, light movement of progress; makes your big night at the theater a strange and confusing ordeal.

Thomas Stockmann is a proud, sad, grandiloquent, socially awkward and entirely sincere doctor, who worked as the medical director of the baths in a cloistered Norwegian town in the late 19th century. He's a widower with a passion for doing what's right. Her brother Peter (Michael Imperioli) is the mayor and therefore, rather awkwardly, her authoritarian boss. Thomas enjoys entertaining young people at his home, even though he asks his daughter, Petra (Victoria Pedretti), to do the real hosting work: she serves food, pours drinks, entertains the suite of journalists, sailors and of political aspirants who are constantly stopped by. Thomas sits aside and admires their energy and righteous countercultural beliefs. He's excited about the future, when they take over.

The recently opened baths, entrusted to Thomass, promise to be an important source of income for the town. Sick people from everywhere will come to convalesce and rest. So it's embarrassing, perhaps catastrophically so, when Thomas reveals a discovery he's been working on in secret: the baths use water that has been contaminated by local tanneries. It's full of bacteria. (His father-in-law, at first funny then menacing, calls the bacteria invisible animals.) After Thomas presents his report to Peter and makes a series of suggestions for righting this potentially deadly wrong, a veil lifts and the identity of Peter as, above. everything, political operator, becomes obvious:

P.BE: This morning, I stopped by to speak with the city engineer. I mentioned your proposals, sort of in passing, as something we might consider later. THOMAS: All the way! P.BE: He was very amused by the impractical nature of my idea. Tell me, Thomas, have you thought about the cost of what you are proposing? According to the engineer, it would be around three hundred and four hundred thousand crowns. Maybe more. THOMAS: As much. P.BE: Yes. As much. And the work would take at least two years. THOMAS: I am sorry to hear that. P.BE: So what would we do with the Baths in the meantime? I guess we would close them. It will be necessary. Unless we think that customers will still be there this summer once the rumor that the water presents a health risk spreads.

This climactic piece of dialogue, hammered out by Herzog in simple but insinuating and increasingly dangerous English, is emblematic of this new production. Ibsen is a particularly interesting place for Herzog: his transfiguration of A Dolls House last year, with Jessica Chastain, took a similar approach. She finds the humor word for word in Ibsen and throws it as a huge, falsely comforting blanket over the social unrest described in the plays. In his slang, Ibsens' characters resemble products of migration across the United States, speaking slowly and thinking, with country manners and city freshness lurking within. Listening to his translations is like riding a placid yacht over shark-infested waters.

Herzog's version of Ibsen reminds me of the gently unsettling poems of Tomas Transtrmer, translated from Swedish by Patty Crane. Excerpt from After Someone Dies:

You can still go skiing in the winter sun

through the thickets where the leaves of recent years cling.

Like pages torn from old telephone directories

all the names swallowed up by the cold.

In Enemy, a slow terror, at first muffled but gradually made all too clear, is aroused by the organism of the city as a whole, a fickle public, whose whims reveal another kind of invisible animal perceptible only through change constant of the collective mood. Peter opposes Thomas's proposals from the start, but at first Thomas is supported by Hovstad, the dynamic editor of a liberal newspaper (played in a sharp, ironic and deadly precise style by Caleb Eberhardt). Hovstad, one of the young people who often gather at the Stockmanns' house, has published several passionate articles about Thomas and seems to respect the older man. The newspaper printer, Aslaksen (the always excellent and here magnificently funny Thomas Jay Ryan), is a cautious moderate who promises to rally the working class and bring them back to Thomas's side. But over the course of the play, for reasons both deeply personal and politically expedient, each man becomes an obstacle to justice.

It was a masterstroke to entrust Jeremy Strong with the role of Thomas Stockmann. He is a patient and nuanced performer with an instinct for the rhythms of everyday conversation. He and Herzog both find menace in conversation, the way some musicians sniff out a perfect tone. He speaks at a measured pace but with a constant urgency, almost a tension, even when Thomas is at his happiest, making toasts and mingling with the people he thinks are his friends. His tenor is run through by currents of impatient energy. His declarative sentences rise at the end, like a series of unanswered questions.

Also at work is a strong public persona, as a very serious and process-obsessed actor (as described in a profile in this magazine), never shying away from being an inconvenience if real art is involved here. Much like Succession's sad clown Kendall Roy, the character with whom Strong is most likely to be forever identified, Thomas makes grand attempts at rhetoric that don't really succeed, perhaps, paradoxically, because they are so serious and deeply felt.

At the big moment when, blocked by the many-headed hydra of the government and the press, Thomas attempts to read his conclusions aloud, he does so in an increasingly tragicomic mode. Defending his own expertise, he makes a strange analogy with a dog: there's a difference between a stray dog ​​and a poodle, isn't there? There is a fundamental difference. I'm not saying these dogs wouldn't be able to learn good behavior if given the right opportunities, but I wouldn't want one living in my house… But in a way or another, when it comes to humans, when I say I studied biology, I know things that you don't know, you should listen to me, that you can't stand.

It is a perfect echo of the righteous and so far largely ineffective appeals of climate scientists, whose cries from the heart have become the buzzing background of our march toward disaster. I sat in the theater the day after the protest, hoping the activists would strike again and make another big mess.

When protesters marched toward the stage, causing barely understood chaos, Imperioli and Ryan initially remained in character as they attempted to fend them off. Strong but authentic impulses reacted all the way down, like Thomas, from the side of the demonstrators. Let him speak! he pleaded. I'm sure he really meant it. Thomas surely would have done it.