MAPS lawyer: Brumm is a 'bad actor' in HS mascot trademark dispute | WJMN





MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — An attorney representing the Marquette Area School Board is calling Margaret Brumm a “bad actress” as she continues her efforts to influence the school board's decision to change its mascot. Fact Check: Did Margaret Brumm Snatch the Rights to the New MSHS Nickname?

In a statement released Wednesday, attorney David Casimir said Brumm's attempts to trademark elements of the “Marquette Sentinels” nickname were made in bad faith, listing his reasoning in a four-page document. “Brands protect the public by avoiding confusion about the sources of

goods and services, as well as protecting the value of brands for brand owners,” Casimir said. New demands: Brumm reports MAPS board to prosecutor, threatens recall for new HS mascot

The attorney said the bad faith acts include digital renderings of “use specimens,” which Brumm used in his initial federal trademark filing, as well as “token commercial activity” to simulate the appearance of use of the mark in public. “It is inappropriate to file a trademark in bad faith, that is to say when the applicant has no

the good faith intent to use the mark for commercial purposes, but rather the intent to harass or extort another or to interfere with the use of a mark by its rightful owner,” Casimir said. UP woman explains her efforts to get a new school's nickname: If I don't speak, who will speak?

Casimir then explained why his company was motivated to help the school board combat Brumm's actions. “Our firm volunteered to represent MAPS, pro bono, because we observed what we believe to be a bad actor inappropriately exploiting the trademark system to achieve the desired result. Bad faith trademarks are being pursued by Ms. Brumm, an attorney registered with the USPTO, which appears to be in conflict with her professional duties. Left unchecked, this type of behavior sets a dangerous precedent that encourages others to abuse the trademark system as leverage in their personal disagreements. Casimir goes on to lay out his version of the facts of the case, including when the school board announced its finalists for the school nickname and when Brumm filed his multiple trademark applications. MAPS Board Member Delivers Impassioned Speech Defending Marquette Sentinels Rebranding

One accusation made by Casimir is that Brumm filed additional trademark applications in early February using an image from Facebook. “The specimen attached to the filing was not a drawing created by Ms. Brumm, but rather a cropped image of the photograph posted on Facebook showing the MAPS shirt that was provided to her students,” Casimir said. The attorney added that the MAPS cabinet and board understand the strong feelings felt in the community about the school's rebranding campaign, but said, “Ms. Brumm and others Community members have a variety of ethical and legal ways to express their discontent. Pursuing bad faith trademarks, filing lawsuits based on bad faith trademarks, or other inappropriate, unethical, or illegal actions are not appropriate or viable avenues. Casimir said the MAPS board intends to continue its rebranding process and will not negotiate with Brumm. This is a developing story. Come back tonight or tune in to Local 3 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for our complete coverage.

