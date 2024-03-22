Girl From the North Country Review: Moving songs, stationary dialogue | Arts

Girl From the North Country begins with the house lights on. No rising curtains or pulsing overhead projectors are needed to draw attention to the front of the stage at the Emerson Colonial Theater, where a lone actress croons the opening number, Sign on the Window. Joining her, the choir conveys the existential emotionality of the work of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. But as the band on stage quiets and the dialogue of Conor McPherson, the musical's director and playwright, replaces Dylan's words, it becomes clear that McPherson is aware that the cultural weight of the award-winning lyricist-composer's artistry of the Nobel Prize eclipses his own.

The playwright includes nearly 30 Dylan songs in the show's two-and-a-half-hour running time, leaving little room for his own writing. Yet within the constraints of a script seeking the right balance between Dylan's music and McPherson's dialogue, Girl From the North Country achieves what every jukebox musical sets out to do: it elevates the well-known music by framing it in an original frame.

The musical is set in Duluth, Minnesota, the birthplace of Bob Dylan, during the Great Depression. The year is 1934 and the Laine family boarding house, soon to be seized, is full of tenants: long-term stayers and newcomers, families and foreigners. The house's props include its owner Nick Laine (John Schiappa), his wife Elizabeth (Jennifer Blood), their son Gene (Ben Biggers), and the couple's adopted daughter Marianne (Shara Moultrie).

Most of the scenes take place in the boarding house, a setting conveyed less by the mesh walls that frame the actors than by the warm, rustic props scattered across the stage. A piano sits to the right of the stage and a drum kit to the left, intended for use by various actors and instrumentalists. The nonchalant manner in which players collect them conveys the boarding house's communal yet brusque atmosphere, amplifying the beatnik roots of Dylan's work. Sometimes the walls give way to a large canvas onto which Lake Superior is projected to focus on the Midwestern setting that shaped Dylan's childhood. The drop is black and white, both a reflection of the character's dark circumstances and a reminder of the gentle beauty of the natural world.

Rae Smith's costumes also offer a glimpse into the character's outlook on life: the Laine family, exhausted by tough financial times, are dressed in faded blues. A splash of color reveals that the family hasn't yet given up all hope: the characters most passionate about others, the mothers, lovers, and fighters in the series, sport the most color, wearing reds and coins smooth romantics. As the show draws to a close, the increasingly bright colors gradually fade away, indicating declining morale. As Nick despairs in the second act, he trades his blue vest for a black vest.

The design of the show clearly executes its thematic message, exploring the motifs of despair and heartbreak introduced by Dylan's music. The dialogue, however, fails to convey these topics with the subtlety that the set and costumes manage. Some scenes are a heartbreaking admission of parricide, touching on moments of romance but with forced Midwestern accents and overplaying the emotional impact of events central to the plot.

Just keeping track of the countless plot points can also prove difficult. Girl From the North Country is rife with turmoil: from murders to wrongful convictions to all manner of unhappy relationships, the play depicts characters at the darkest times of their lives. Marianne's pregnancy weighs on Nick, as does Elizabeth's dementia, and the two conflicts color many other issues throughout the series: Marianne's search for a husband, Nick and Elizabeth's loveless marriage and Nick's affair, just to name a few.

Yet it's not just the Laine family that struggles, but virtually every other character to cross the stage. Their plot points are sometimes half-baked and compete with each other for time. With so much going on, it's hard to connect to any particular character based on the script alone. It is here that McPherson makes the wise choice to bow to Dylan and allows the music to flesh out his character's feelings.

Rather than explaining Gene's mood swings with exposition, for example, the director devotes a duet to the son and his lost love, Kate (Chiara Trentalange). The piece is touching, made even more so by Trentalange's nightingale voice, and highlights Gene's softer side better than explicit dialogue would. As in the duet, many songs are first performed by a single singer, before other voices intervene.

The expressive actors, singers and actors, ensure that none of these solos drag as the numbers continue. Emotion and vocal power run through the score, particularly at the end of the first act and Bloods Elizabeth delivers a clicking Like a Rolling Stone. Blood portrays Elizabeth with a perfect balance of capriciousness and indignation throughout the song. The figure fidgets while tightly gripping the microphone stand and looks out at the audience, but she seems perfectly at ease, even joyful, as she takes center stage. When she only has words and her own physicality to work with, Blood offers a plot with a clear depiction of Elizabeth's joyful outlook on her own illness.

Other tracks, however, benefit more from McPherson's blocking and Mark Henderson's lighting choices than from the cast's soulful performances. When a lone figure sings, they are placed under a single spotlight, with the whole thing behind and backlit in shades of blue. The choristers are lit only in silhouette, and their laments harmonize with the protagonist to suggest that their suffering is shared.

What Girl From the North Country lacks in dialogue, it more than makes up for in its musical numbers. Whatever the script's problems, it's a pleasure to hear Dylan's music performed by a talented ensemble, and even more so to hear his lonely ballads transformed into shared laments. In the show there is sorrow, and in that sorrow there is beauty. Nowhere are these two themes better balanced than in tender renditions of the songwriters' masterpieces.

Girl From the North Country runs at the Emerson Colonial Theater through March 24.