The battle against inflation may be far from over
Workers assemble circuit boards at Intervala's manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, U.S., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release factory order figures February 2.
Justin Merriman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Wall Street soars
Wall Street ended higher on Thursday with all major averages reach new closing highs. THE 30 sharesDow closed up more than 250 points, or 0.7%. The referenceS&P 500climbed 0.3%, while theNasdaq Compositeincreased slightly by 0.2%. These gains came after the Federal Reserve reiterated its expectations for three rate cuts this year.
Apple sued for monopoly
The U.S. Department of Justice and more than a dozen states have filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the smartphone market. It alleges that the iPhone ecosystem has led to its “astronomical valuation” at the expense of consumers, developers and competing phone makers. This challenge represents a major risk to Apple's closed business model.
Vanguard on Fed Cuts
Vanguard, the largest US asset manager, says the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates this year, contrary to the central bank's forecasts. This could have implications for central banks and global markets, said Shaan Raithatha, the firm's senior economist. Vanguard isn't alone in raising the possibility of no rate cut in 2024. Mark Okada, CEO of Sycamore Tree Capital Partners, also previously said there's a “good chance” the Fed won't. not cut rates this year.
Reddit debuts
Actions of Redditsurged 48% in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RDDT.” The social media company priced its IPO at the high-end range of $34 per share a day earlier. Strong demand for the offering reflects investors' appetite for new technology stocks after a long dry spell for IPOs.
[PRO] Bullish on gold
Gold prices are at record highs, especially on expectations of a Fed rate cut this year. David Neuhauser, the leading hedge fund manager, predicts that the price of gold could reach $2,500 by the end of 2025, and $3,000 by 2030. “The dollar is weakening, so commodities should explode and soon become the best asset class given rising inflation,” he said. said, picking three stocks for investors to play.
Commercial activity in the United States appears to be showing strength amid inflationary pressures.
The lastS&P Global Flash US CompositeThe indicator showed that the manufacturing sector saw the strongest growth since mid-2022, with the index rising 0.3 points to 52.5 in March.
This figure indicates a solid improvement in the health of the sector and marks the third consecutive month of expansion. A reading above 50 signals expansion while anything below the level indicates contraction.
“The most encouraging news has come from the manufacturing sector, where output is now growing at the fastest pace since May 2022,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
“Production gains are linked to improving demand for goods, both domestically and abroad, leading to further improvement in business confidence in the outlook.”
The services sector fell more than expected, settling at 51.7, down 0.6 points from the previous month, but still in expansionary territory.
Pricing pressures also showed signs of accelerating, with companies increasing their selling prices by the largest extent since April last year.
“Costs rose due to continued wage growth and rising fuel prices, pushing overall inflation in sales prices of goods and services to its highest level in almost a year,” Williamson said.
“The sharp rise in prices since the recent low in January portends unwanted upward pressure on consumer prices in the months to come.”
This shows that the battle against inflation is far from over.
