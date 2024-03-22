The battle against inflation may be far from over

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open informs investors about everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.

Wall Street soars

Wall Street ended higher on Thursday with all major averages reach new closing highs. THE 30 sharesDow closed up more than 250 points, or 0.7%. The referenceS&P 500 climbed 0.3%, while theNasdaq Composite increased slightly by 0.2%. These gains came after the Federal Reserve reiterated its expectations for three rate cuts this year.

Apple sued for monopoly

The U.S. Department of Justice and more than a dozen states have filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the smartphone market. It alleges that the iPhone ecosystem has led to its “astronomical valuation” at the expense of consumers, developers and competing phone makers. This challenge represents a major risk to Apple's closed business model.

Vanguard on Fed Cuts

Vanguard, the largest US asset manager, says the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates this year, contrary to the central bank's forecasts. This could have implications for central banks and global markets, said Shaan Raithatha, the firm's senior economist. Vanguard isn't alone in raising the possibility of no rate cut in 2024. Mark Okada, CEO of Sycamore Tree Capital Partners, also previously said there's a “good chance” the Fed won't. not cut rates this year.

Reddit debuts

Actions of Reddit surged 48% in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RDDT.” The social media company priced its IPO at the high-end range of $34 per share a day earlier. Strong demand for the offering reflects investors' appetite for new technology stocks after a long dry spell for IPOs.

[PRO] Bullish on gold

Gold prices are at record highs, especially on expectations of a Fed rate cut this year. David Neuhauser, the leading hedge fund manager, predicts that the price of gold could reach $2,500 by the end of 2025, and $3,000 by 2030. “The dollar is weakening, so commodities should explode and soon become the best asset class given rising inflation,” he said. said, picking three stocks for investors to play.