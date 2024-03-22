Entertainment
Star Trek actor, 93, shares longevity tips
William Shatner takes up the famous motto of “Star Trek” Live long and prosper to new heights.
The actor, who turned 93 on Friday, March 22, remains energetic and galactically busy nearly 60 years after he rose to fame as Captain James T. Kirk in the classic sci-fi series.
Shatner is the star of a new documentary called You Can Call Me Bill. On April 8, he will give a lecture to 60,000 people at Indiana University Memorial Stadium, before the total solar eclipse. And he's sailing to Antarctica for a cruise in December.
He's doing all of this on top of an already busy schedule at Star Trek fan events across the country.
What is the secret of its longevity? When asked by TODAY's Craig Melvin, Shatner suggested not letting people know his real age.
Don't tell anyone, he said during an appearance on the show March 18 as the co-hosts wished him a happy birthday. I always have a birthday coming up, he added with mock frustration.
You never stopped working, you never stopped staying current, you seem to be reinventing yourself, Al Roker noted.
How has William Shatner aged so well?
The actor believes that luck plays an important role in longevity.
“My life has been so lucky. I've been so lucky in terms of my health, which is really the basis of everything,” he said. told NBC News in 2018. Your health and energy are partly your fault, but partly genetic and accidental.
In his memoir Live Long and: What I learned along the way he advised people to remember the basics: don't smoke, stay active, eat sensibly and get as much sleep as necessary.
Then there was his ultimate #1 secret to longevity: don't die. That's it; that's the secret. Just keep living and try not to slow down, the actor wrote.
In addition to staying busy, he attributes his enthusiasm for life to his role. When the phone rings, say yes, he advises others.
You should look for joy anywhere, whether it's in a warm bath, in a good friend, or in a piece of cheese. There is joy everywhere, there » said Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Shatner finds joy in horses, dogs, family, adventure and food. said at the red carpet premiere of his documentary released on his birthday.
I'm curious about everything, he noted. You must cherish every day.
He flew aboard the Blue Origins New Shepard rocket and capsule in 2021, making him the oldest person to go to space at 90 years old.
The actor advises people to keep their inner child alive, whatever their age, and avoid regrets.
Recently, when my granddaughter was worried about going to culinary school in Italy, I told her: Think of your trip as a movie. You're the main character, go have a good time and make a good movie, Shatner told the Times.
William Shatner's health
The actor recently revealed that he survived skin cancer after feeling a lump near his right ear and being diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, according to Managed Healthcare Manageran industry publication.
The spot was removed and Shatner was treated with immunotherapy, he said at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting on March 10. Shatner did not reveal when the episode occurred.
In 2016, Shatner was diagnosed with prostate cancer after his PSA level, the disease's marker, suddenly increased, but he later learned it was a false alarm.
It was really scary, the actor told NBC News. He said he was taking testosterone supplements and once he stopped, his PSA levels returned to normal.
Shatner lives with tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after being exposed to a loud explosion while filming Star Trek. He was able to find effective management tools, and today considers himself accustomed to sound, according to American Tinnitus Association.
As he gets older, the actor keeps thinking about his mortality.
I don't have long to live, told Variety in 2023. Whether I collapse while I'm talking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that's a very important factor.
