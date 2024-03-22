Hollywood Access Plan Will Radically Redraw Hollywood Boulevard – Daily News

Hollywood Boulevard, a globally popular tourist attraction that has been the scene of numerous traffic accidents, will undergo a major overhaul in hopes of making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists while revitalizing local businesses. along the boulevard, Los Angeles city officials and business leaders said.

Double Access to Hollywood, the project will focus on a 3.6-mile stretch that will include removing some car lanes to install protected bike lanes and bus lanes, improving crosswalks and widening sidewalks. Supporters of the project hope the changes will provide more places for outdoor dining.

The bike lanes will be installed starting at La Brea Avenue on the West Hollywood border and ending at Fountain Avenue in Silver Lake.

Bus lanes will be added on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive near the TCL Chinese Theater and Gower Street at the east end of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The project involves dramatic changes to Hollywood Boulevard for residents and workers who use this key route during rush hour.

Most of that segment of Hollywood Boulevard will lose one car lane in each direction, according to Nick Barnes-Batista, a spokesman for Los Angeles City Council member Hugo Soto-Martnez, who represents that part of Hollywood. Additionally, 216 on-street parking spaces will be removed.

Supporters say there are many parking spaces in nearby lots that are underutilized.

This project aims to make our community safer and transform the way residents, workers and visitors use Hollywood Boulevard,” Soto-Martnez said in a statement. We know that if people come here, they will eat here, shop here and spend their money here. By building Hollywood around people instead of cars, we can revitalize this iconic destination.

But some neighborhood residents are concerned about the impact these changes could have on traffic on nearby streets and want more opportunities for community involvement.

Colter Carlisle, vice president of the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council, said discussions he has had with members of his neighborhood council and other neighborhood councils in or around Hollywood suggest he There is general support for the project as it also aims to make the neighborhood more pedestrian friendly. such as reducing road accidents.

Neighborhood councils are municipal organizations whose members are elected by their communities to represent their interests with a consultative voice with town hall officials. Although he said he had conversations with other neighborhood council members, the East Hollywood resident spoke for himself when contacted by the Los Angeles Daily News.

Although Carlisle — who doesn't own a car and usually walks or takes public transportation — said it appears most people support the project, some worry about the potential impact on nearby streets such as Sunset Boulevard, about two blocks south of Hollywood Boulevard, or Santa Monica. Boulevard, a little further south, as well as secondary streets.

The concern is that traffic will increase on these streets as drivers find ways to avoid the reduced car lanes on Hollywood Boulevard.

Carlisle said he wants to make sure the changes coming to Hollywood Boulevard are carefully thought through.

“If we don’t do this in the smartest way possible, it can threaten other projects in the future,” he said.

He also expressed concern that there hasn't been enough public awareness. He said that when he asked some businesses along Hollywood Boulevard what they thought of the project a few weeks ago, many were unaware of the plans.

Discussions about redesigning Hollywood Boulevard began under the leadership of Mitch O'Farrell, the city councilman who represented District 13 before Soto-Martinez. This project, or an iteration of it, began in 2019, according to Barnes-Batista.

Barnes-Batista said designs for the project are still being refined and city officials plan to hold a public meeting next month to solicit more community input.

He said Los Angeles Department of Transportation staff have already contacted the four voter-elected neighborhood councils that represent the areas that would be immediately affected, and the plan is to meet with those four neighborhood councils again before plans are finalized. Additionally, LADOT staff contacted at least two local business groups, visited 201 businesses last October and received survey responses from 64 of those businesses, he said.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall and be completed in early 2025, according to Barnes-Batista.

The $8 million investment will be funded primarily through the Metros active transportation program.

The section of Hollywood Boulevard that will be renovated is part of the city. High Injury Network, which identifies streets with a high volume of traffic incidents. According to the city Department of Transportation, 6 percent of city streets account for 70 percent of pedestrian deaths and serious injuries.

A Department of Transportation survey found that 87 percent of respondents said it was very important to improve safety along Hollywood Boulevard. Seventy-six percent said cars traveling at high speeds along the boulevard put them in danger.

Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of The Hollywood Partnership, the area's business improvement district, said in a statement that adapting to the changing needs of the community is critical.

“With all the private real estate developments underway, we owe it to our current and future residents, businesses and visitors to ensure that the public realm complements the private experience,” she said. The environment must be active, pleasant and easily accessible for all users. The “Access to Hollywood” project is an important step in our ongoing effort to revitalize Hollywood.

A representative from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also attended Thursday's news conference.

Proponents expect that by removing car lanes, in addition to other traffic-calming measures, the project will slow traffic and increase travel times by one to five minutes per day. mile. Barnes-Batista said a five-minute increase in travel times would occur during peak hours and could be a minute at other times.

A center turn lane will be added along most of the corridor to ease traffic flow and allow the passage of ambulances, fire trucks and police cars.

The center turn lane should actually improve response time in an emergency, Barnes-Batista said.

City Council member Nithya Raman, whose municipal district neighbors the Soto-Martnez district and is also bisected by Hollywood Boulevard, said the Access to Hollywood project brings the type of transformative investments Angelenos have been asking for, helping us to improve transit travel times and create a safer environment for everyone, whether they walk, bike or drive.

Thursday's announcement follows the recent passage of the HLA measure, which Los Angeles voters approved by a vote of approximately 2 to 1. The measure calls for adding bike and bus lanes and widening sidewalks in Los Angeles neighborhoods, hoping to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The HLA measure was opposed by the city's firefighters union, which expressed concerns that the loss of car lanes could increase emergency response times.

The head of the firefighters union did not respond Thursday to a message asking what the group thought of the Hollywood Boulevard project.

The Access to Hollywood Street Improvement Project is part of a larger effort to revitalize Hollywood. Last month, the city council approved $1 million to fund more public restrooms and a tourist information center to support tourism and economic development.