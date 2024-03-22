Entertainment
Banned vapes and TikTok, Kim Mulkey's fashion and store closures
This week, a Louisiana TikTok sensation opened up about the popular social media app's possible ban, two popular retailers announced major changes, and we take a look at Kim Mulkey's best outfits this season of LSU women's basketball. Keep reading to find out what happened in Louisiana entertainment news.
Political movements
After the House passed a bill last week that could lead to a ban on TikTok in the United States, Lafayette native and social media sensation John Weatherall, better known as Mr. Weatherall, expressed his hope that TikTok is not banned, because there is content. creators and influencers on TikTok who use it to express themselves and share their talents.
Weatherall wentviralwhen an online dance trend using his 2023 hit song Mr. Weatherall gained millions of views on TikTok.
With nearly a million followers on TikTok, the Northside High graduate has used his platform on the app to grow in his career. The proposal to ban TikTok will next be submitted to the Senate.
Learn more about John WeatherallLafayette TikTok Sensation Reacts to Social Media App's Potential Ban
The Louisiana Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco Control officially took over Act 414, which addresses enforcement of state laws affecting the marketing and sale of vaping products, on March 18, nearly two months after the temporary interruption of the law. The initial bill, signed in June 2023, came into force on July 1, but its application had been suspended due to ongoing litigation.
Since Monday, the ban on the sale, offer for sale or possession by retailers or wholesalers of vaping products or nicotine alternative products not listed in the VAPE directory will be applied. Businesses are required to remove prohibited products from their stocks and displays.
Banned vaping productsLouisiana reinstates vaping restrictions banning the sale of certain products
Kim Mulkey: fashion icon?
Confident and comfortable in her feathers, sequins, sequins and neon colors, as LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey emerges from the tunnel every time, guessing the play is happening: What will Mulkey wear? Casey Stannard, associate professor of clothing design at LSU, says Mulkey's fashion choices on game days tend to fall into three categories: full-on glamor, traditional and casual. So what did Mulkey wear in the last game and did LSU win?
See more of Mulkey's best looksKim Mulkey's best outfits this LSU women's basketball season? I Asked Fashion Experts
Golfer gives back to Alexandria
Professional golfers Andrew Beckler, Philip Barbaree and Charlie Flynn thought they would volunteer at Manna House, a nonprofit soup kitchen in Alexandria, Louisiana, to make a difference in the lives of others, but discovered that serving also did a difference in theirs.
They were among 132 professional golfers in town for the 21st annual Coca-Cola Dr. Pepper Open All Pro Tour at Links at Bayou Golf Course. The tour is an iconic fundraising event for Manna House.
Learn more about the tournament tourHow professional golfers are giving back at an Alexandria soup kitchen
Closures and bankruptcies shake up the news of the retail trade
This week, Family Dollar and JOANN announce major changes on the horizon.
According to Dollar Tree, Inc., 600 Family Dollar stores will close in the first half of fiscal 2024 and approximately 370 additional stores will close after their leases expire. Louisiana has 319 Family Dollar locations in 184 cities. Bossier City has seven locations, Shreveport has 27, Lafayette has 11, Alexandria has two and Monroe has four.
On Monday, March 18, JOANN Inc. announced that the company would file for bankruptcy, reducing its funded debt by approximately $505 million.
Stores and websites will continue to operate as normal, and the retailer said customers, sellers, landlords and other trade creditors will see no interruption in services.
Family Dollar closes nearly 1,000 storesWhat impact could this have on Louisiana?
More retail news:JOANN files for bankruptcy. What impact could this have on Louisiana?
