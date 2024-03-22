Actor Darasing Khurana kicks off his role in Commonwealth with a focus on mental health | Bollywood

London actor Darasing Khurana launched his role as Commonwealth Year of Youth champion with a focus on mental health initiatives, following a meeting with Queen Camilla and discussions with the Secretary General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, in London.

The 32-year-old artist founded the Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation following the tragic death of his friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, hopes to use the many lessons and ideas from his goal of making therapy affordable and accessible to everyone. young people.

Khurana has been in London since Commonwealth Day on March 11, when he shared his plans with the Queen, who was representing her husband King Charles as head of the Commonwealth as the monarch undergoes treatment for cancer.

I shared my plans regarding youth mental health and wellbeing with Her Majesty and she was really supportive, so I am even more motivated now to continue the work, shared Khurana, whose intricate sherwani fusion by designers Shantanu & Nikhil was admired by the Queen.

I explained how we want to work towards a better balance with technology in the lives of young people by implementing a Commonwealth-wide programme. She recognized that it was absolutely necessary at the time and encouraged me to focus on it, he said.

Khurana has helped children as young as eight access deeply discounted counseling through his foundation set up in memory of Rajput, who was said to have suffered from depression before his sudden death aged 34 in June 2020.

This really struck me and I had to do something in his memory. Through my foundation, I observe young people who are suffering and that is why I feel that I can be the voice and bring about this change in the Commonwealth countries. I just want to make sure we don't pass this mental health crisis on to future generations and end it here, he said.

Based on research conducted by his foundation, Khurana highlighted a drastic decline in the level of patience among the younger generation and a corresponding increase in their anxiety levels. The main reason for this is believed to be the overuse of electronics and social media. Through her work with Dr. Rekha Chaudhri, founder of World Digital Detox Day, her goal is to encourage a lifestyle change that would help young people become more attuned to technology.

We have already developed a roadmap that can be merged with the education system of all Commonwealth countries so that students learn from the beginning in their schools how to maintain a balance with technology in their lives, he said .

Although mental health will be among her top priorities, Khurana also plans to help organize an interfaith event with the University of Cambridge with the aim of promoting greater interfaith understanding. A short film competition and sustainable fashion, inspired by his modeling and acting career, are among the other ideas he wants to bring to life.

We really need to deepen the meaning of religion. We need to bring together all the religious leaders around the world and ensure that the right message is conveyed that all religions are together. This is another subject that is very, very close to my heart, he said.

On the work front, he has a yet-untitled Marathi film coming up, something the Maharashtrian actor is excited about. But, in the meantime, he wants to put everything he can into his year-long role in the Commonwealth and help amplify the voices of young people across the 56 member countries.

As champion of the Commonwealth Year of Youth, Khurana is in the company of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and brother of King Charles III, who has taken on the role of promoting and raising awareness of the issues facing young people. young people of the Commonwealth.

At the meeting of Commonwealth Youth Ministers in London last year, it was decided to extend the Year of Youth at least until the next meeting of Commonwealth Heads of Government, which will be held in Apia , Samoa, later this year.

