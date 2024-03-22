Former child actress Katrina Johnson talks shocking documentary 'Quiet on Set'





Former child actress Katrina Johnson, known for her role in the '90s comedy series “All That,” has come forward to discuss her experience amid explosive allegations of abuse and misconduct on the sets of filming of several Nickelodeon series. These claims surfaced in a recent documentary titled “Quiet on Set: The Hidden Dangers of Movie and TV Production,” highlighting disturbing incidents including abuse and racism. In an interview on Good Day Atlanta, Johnson shared his views on the matter. While the documentary revealed shocking allegations of abuse, harassment and discrimination involving figures such as producer Dan Schneider, Johnson told a different narrative. She described her experience with Nickelodeon and Schneider as largely positive, emphasizing Schneider's role as a mentor and collaborator in fostering creativity. Johnson also described his time at Nickelodeon as one of the best years ever. However, Johnson revealed some personal disappointments during her time at Nickelodeon, including not being featured and being told she was too fat. Johson, who allegedly discovered Amanda Bynes, was replaced by her. Bynes then had her own spin-off, “The Amanda Bynes Show”, in 1999. When asked about her reaction to the allegations made by other actors, Johnson expressed surprise and concern, particularly regarding the safety of children on set. While acknowledging some common discomforts in the industry, she found some allegations, particularly those involving minors, deeply disturbing. After the release of the documentary, Dan Schneider apologized, acknowledging past mistakes and expressing regret. Johnson welcomed the apology, although she noted its delay in light of the documentary's revelations. RELATED: Drake Bell Details Childhood Sexual Abuse by Brian Peck Johnson told Good Day Atlanta that she hopes to provide a balanced perspective on the entertainment industry, recognizing both its challenges and opportunities. Despite the controversies surrounding her past industry, Johnson remains actively engaged in entertainment. She co-hosts a podcast called “Uncensored Radio” with former Power Ranger Karen Ashley and has a new movie called “Black Creek” scheduled for release later this year. “Quiet on Set” is currently streaming on Investigation Discovery.

