Hollywood pawn shop owner faces federal charges
Hollywood pawn shop owner faces federal charges for allegedly laundering drug money through his businesses and failing to have proper licenses to operate as a pawn shop money transfer.
Andrey Perov, 38, of Miami, owned Hard Rock Giffies pawn shop in Hollywood since 2020 and Bee Pawn LLC in Miami since 2016, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in federal court.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation became aware of Perov's alleged money laundering at the stores after a separate case in Broward County Circuit Court, in which a defendant pleaded guilty to charges related to narcotics trafficking in 2019 This defendant told law enforcement that beginning in 2015, the co-conspirator, who is not named in the complaint, had previously laundered the defendant's money through drug sales. .
Working with law enforcement, the confidential defendant contacted Perov's co-conspirator and said he had $110,000 in drug money left and wanted to launder it, but the co-conspirator conspirator refused and instead offered to link the anonymous source to Perov, according to the complaint. The co-conspirator said Perov purchased gift cards in exchange for cash.
The anonymous source recorded an in-person conversation with Perov in January 2021 and told Perov the money was “dirty money” from drug sales, according to the complaint.
“I don’t want this to come back to haunt me,” the anonymous source told Perov. “It’s dirty money. You know, it's drug money I made… a while ago.
When the source told Perov that the money came from selling pills, Perov responded: “Pills? All right. No, I’m not judging,” the complaint states. Perov allegedly agreed to launder the $110,000 through his pawnbrokers and wire the money to the source's bank account. This bank account was controlled by law enforcement.
Perov told the source to work with his assistant for a future money laundering, and the source met and recorded conversations with the assistant, according to the complaint. During a meeting, the assistant admitted that Perov knew the money came from drug sales.
The anonymous source told Perov's audience about a second anonymous confidential source who “dealt with 'gift cards,'” the complaint states. Law enforcement purchased $540,000 worth of gift cards to use in the investigation.
The second anonymous source met Perov's assistant in December 2021 and gave him $40,000 worth of gift cards while recording their conversation, the complaint states. On several occasions, the source said he obtained the gift cards fraudulently. The source gave Perov's assistant approximately $540,000 in gift cards in exchange for $460,000.
Law enforcement contacted Perov's co-conspirator in September 2023 asking him to cooperate, and he agreed. The co-conspirator said Perov allegedly repeatedly admitted that he needed a money transmitting license for his pawn shops, but never obtained the federal or state license, according to the complaint.
All of the money orders processed at the stores were fraudulent, the co-conspirator said, and about 70 percent of the gift cards were fraudulent.
“The co-conspirator indicated that Perov’s businesses accepted gift cards and money orders from suspicious persons,” the complaint states. “The co-conspirator explained that he believed most of the gift cards/money orders sold to Perov stores were the result of criminal activity, due to the way the business operated.”
Typically, those selling large quantities of gift cards or money orders did not provide photo ID. Sometimes, male customers would even provide a woman's ID when asked for ID, the co-conspirator told law enforcement.
Perov kept a record of all transactions and information associated with them, according to the complaint. The ledger shows Perov's stores exchanged approximately $53 million in gift cards and money orders between 2017 and February 2024.
“The research also revealed that some of the primary customers were listed under apparently false names to hide their true identities,” the complaint states. “Names listed on the online registry included Tom Hanks, Michael Jackson and Fats Fatz.”
Perov's first court appearance took place on Wednesday. His detention hearing is scheduled for March 27.
Federal prosecutors said in a news release Thursday that he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit a money laundering charge and up to five years in prison for operating a money laundering business. money transfer without a license.
