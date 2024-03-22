Alien invasion paralyzes science in new Netflix seriesExBulletin

Entertainment
My favorite type of science fiction involves stories rooted in real science, just like I love a good lightsaber or phaser fight, there's something special about seeing characters struggle with concepts closer to our own current understanding of how the universe works.
This is why I enjoy what happens in Netflix movies so much. 3 Body Problemthe TV series that brings to life a sprawling, bestselling Chinese novel rooted in science, depicting a new type of alien invasion.
3 Body Problem actually starts with two problems. First, we meet investigators tackling a series of unexplained suicides committed by scientists, including one who had a strange countdown written in blood on the walls of his house and his eyes gouged out. (Thankfully, viewers only see the gruesome aftermath.) Benedict Wong plays one of these investigators, continually lightening the show's foreboding mood with his sharp portrayal of a weary detective tracking down the world's greatest mystery with a good dose of gallows humor.
Ed Miller/Netflix
“One of the betting sites had him as the favorite for the next Nobel Prize in physics,” Wong’s assistant told him of the deceased scientist.
“Can you bet on that?” Wong's character responds as he watches the gruesome scene.
Investigate why science is failing
The other problem that immediately arises is that the science seems to have stopped working. Researchers are reporting results from supercollider experiments that make no sense, disproving all of our accepted physics theories. Saul Durand played by Jovan Adepo, Durand is one of a group of brilliant young scientist friends at the center of the story and simply notes that “science is broken.”
Ed Miller/Netflix
All of this constitutes a unique attack on the scientific progress of humanity. But who or what is behind these bizarre events, involving events that do not seem possible in the modern world?
The Netflix show takes its time to unveil the full scope of the story and answer these questions, which brings us to the third problem here. It takes a while for the show's narrative to really pick up steam. My advice is to hang on to the first three episodes (yes, I also hate streaming shows that ask this of beleaguered viewers; but in this case, it's worth it).
The pacing is perhaps no surprise, given that two of the series' three creators are David Benioff and DB Weiss, former showrunners of the HBO series. Game Of Throneswhich sometimes had its own narrative flow issues (the third creator is a former Real blood writer/executive producer Alexander Woo). Once the series finds its groove, the series transforms into an epic sci-fi tale with stunning special effects. The tragic destruction of a huge ship full of people is a story that stayed with me long after viewing and a timeline spanning from 1960s China. from the era of the Cultural Revolution to the present day.
Bringing a literary triumph of Chinese science fiction to television
those of Netflix 3 Body Problem is based on a 2008 novel by Chinese engineer and science fiction writer Liu Cixin; the original novel became a book series praised by big names like Barack Obama. It pulled off the trick of popularizing Chinese science fiction internationally while delivering compelling observations on the nature of humanity's societal and technological progress, some of which end up in the TV show.
It makes sense that a story like this, which crosses Western and Chinese culture to tell the story of a threatened planet, would be pirated by Netflix. The streaming service has educated a generation of American customers to appreciate smart, entertaining television from South Korea, Latin America, Europe and elsewhere around the world.
So we start 3 Body Problem with a scene showing a young Chinese scientist watching an angry mob murder her father who is also a scientist during the Chinese Cultural Revolution purges, it seems bold and entirely on-brand. Later, this young scientist, fueled by hatred and loss, will make a decision that puts the entire planet in danger, showing how disappointment in humanity's missteps can lead to desperate and misguided solutions.
Fans of the books will find some tweaks to make for better television here, strengthening the story's thriller elements to pose a compelling question: How do we combat an alien enemy targeting the world's scientific progress?
Like the characters of 3 Body Problem When we move toward answers, we can all immerse ourselves in an ambitious narrative that fuels an ultimately impressive story. Remember to be patient as the series sets the stage from the very beginning.
