



Candace Owens was fired from her hosting job at the Daily Wire because her bosses were fed up with what they saw as her repeated promotion of anti-Semitism… TMZ has learned. The conservative media company announced Friday morning that it was parting ways with Candace, and while no official reason was mentioned… sources with direct knowledge tell us it was squarely because of what the big guys names from the Daily Wire considered anti-Semitism, and the shootings were reduced early on. this week. Candace and her fellow Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro recently had a very public spat on social media over their opposing views on the Israel-Gaza conflict – and we're told the final straw for DW was her appearance on March 8 on the “Fresh and Fit” podcast. The hosts were talking to Candace about breaking up with Ben, and every time Ben or his wife – who is Israeli – was mentioned, the show let out a cha-ching sound effect, an obvious nod to the anti-Semitic trope about Jews and money. Even though Candace didn't say anything to smear Ben, we're told she said nothing to defend him or denounce anti-Semitism. To be honest, it's unclear if she heard this sound effect while recording the podcast. We're told that Daily Wire executives previously had conversations with Candace to try to understand her position — as they didn't want to censor her — but felt the podcast incident crossed the line. As one informed source put it, Candace often bragged about being one of the best communicators in the media, so DW executives were under the impression “she knew what she was doing.” We're also told that Shapiro was not involved in the decision to fire Candace and has no authority to do so. Candace opened up about her feud with Ben when she was on “The Breakfast Club” Thursday, saying she is neither anti-Israeli nor anti-Semitic…she is simply against all forms of genocide. A source close to Candace insists on the same point, telling us: “She is obviously not anti-Semitic.” We've reached out to reps for The Daily Wire and Candace for comment…but have yet to receive a response.

