Saw Jigsaw actor praised for response after child asks 'do you want to play a game'

They say you should never meet your heroes, but if you do, there's one thing you'll want to avoid. Don't stumble over your words and you'll be fine. What if it was Jigsaw himself? Well, one young fan had the opportunity to meet the Saw actor last year – which you can see here: Before the release of X saw by September 2023, fans were certainly reaching their peak of enthusiasm. The young fan in question met acting icon Tobin Bell ahead of the release of the highly anticipated film. The 81-year-old has played a deranged torture dealer since the series began in 2004. How is the 20th anniversary series doing? Wow. In Saw he is, of course, best known for being a terrifying serial killer you don't want to go near. Luckily, he looks nothing like this in real life – which is certainly a huge relief. In a video shared on YouTube, a young child can be seen approaching the actor during a meet-and-greet event. YouTube/@monsterface3345 When he arrived at the office, the child said, “I have a question.” To which Bell responds: “Yeah, shoot. I have a question too.” Taking his character's catchphrase directly, he asks: “Do you want to play a game?” Bell then responds, “I want to play a game. But let's start with a pound, okay?” The two men then bump fists. “Okay, now it’s the start of the game, now give me your hand,” Bell continues, the two shaking hands. Since the clip was shared on social media, it has been viewed thousands of times. And people flocked to the comments section to praise Bell for the way he interacted with the young fan. YouTube/@monsterface3345 One user said: “Tobin is such a nice guy. I love actors who are absolutely nothing like the characters they play.” Another commented: “I'm surprised he's not like 'Oh my god, are you watching my Saw movies!?' Lmao, he's a nice guy though.” “Awww sweet I wish I was one of those kids I love Tobin Bell,” a third wrote. While someone else recounted their own experience meeting the actor, adding: “I met Tobin when he came down to the Starbucks I worked at downstairs from the convention he was at. Great guy nice. “I told him I was a huge fan of the franchise. I even mentioned a movie he was in called Serial killer that I remember seeing as a kid on TV and his eyes lit up because a fan mentioned something other than Saw“. Topics: Horror, Social Media, Film & Television, Viral, YouTube

