Carmen Lynch will headline the Vail Comedy Show this week

Carmen Lynch is a bilingual comedian who will be performing in English and Spanish this week.

Courtesy photo

The Vail Comedy Show returns Wednesday, March 27 to Eagle at Moe's Original BBQ and Thursday, March 28 to Vail Village at the Sebastian Hotel with a special two-show evening. The first show will be in English and the second will be performed. in Spanish.New York comedian Carmen Lynch will headline.Lynch answered these questions ahead of her visit.

Carmen Lynch appeared on “Conan” and other late-night shows. Courtesy photo

Have you ever played in the Vail Valley?

I’m going to say “no,” that doesn’t sound familiar, even though I’ve played all over Colorado. This is one of my favorite states; there is so much natural beauty and I love spending time outside, hiking or just driving through the mountains.

Do you have a favorite memory of Colorado comedy?

It would definitely be horseback riding with my college roommate. We don't even know where exactly we were driving somewhere outside of Denver and we passed a ranch, went to pet the horses and ended up horseback riding through the mountains. I had never galloped on a horse before and managed to stay there.

What was it like being on “The Good Wife?” »

It's fun to be on a very popular TV show, even though I've never seen it. Some of these shows are really well-oiled machines: they know what they're doing and you're in and out pretty quickly. And then, weeks/months later, people tell you they saw you on TV but you've already moved on.

What do you know about the Vail Comedy Show?

I've never been to Vail but I'm really looking forward to it. I'm sure the comedy is great. I've been to many great ski resorts (like Aspen) and it's always a great time. I didn't know Vail had such a large Hispanic population. I can't wait to do the shows in both languages, I don't have the opportunity to do much in the same city (and on the same night.)

Any major events coming up?

Definitely a lot more touring – maybe a military tour of the Middle East. I hope to finish writing a book that I started working on during the pandemic. Difficult to integrate everything!

You live in New York but tour nationally, how does Colorado compare to other markets?

I find that Colorado audiences are very open-minded and ready to laugh. I think the comedy community is growing all over the United States, but it's always great when it's in a fun state like Colorado. I don't think I ever refused the job that was offered to me there.

How would you describe your comedy?

Dry, dry and a little dark. The more I do it, the darker it seems to get. I'm not sure what that says about me. It may be therapeutic, but people seem to enjoy it if they don't take it too seriously.

What's next for Carmen Lynch?

I hope there will be more trips, to new places. I have two new comedy specials – one in English on Mark Normand's YouTube channel called “Queef Week” and another in Spanish that I will be uploading to my YouTube account in the coming months. I would like to tour South America in Spanish and also write a screenplay. I don't know how I'm going to do all this, but I still have hope.

The Vail Comedy Show returns this April with Amber Autry from Nashville, Tennessee. She will be joined by Dobie Maxwell of Chicago, Illinois. In May, the Vail Comedy Show will take a break to host the Vail Comedy Festival which takes place every Memorial Day weekend. Passes for the three-day event featuring more than thirty comedians are now on sale.

Tickets for all shows are available at VailComedyShow.com .