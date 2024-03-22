Mr. Emmet Walsh, Knives Out and Blade Runner Actor, Dies at 88





Mr. Emmet Walsh, a prolific film actor whose career spanned seven decades and who appeared in such hit films as Knives Out, Blade Runner and Raising Arizona, died on Tuesday at the age of 88, reported Variety. Walsh's manager, Sandy Joseph, confirmed that he died at Curbs Memorial Hospital in St. Albans, Vermont, the same state where the actor grew up after being born in Ogdensburg, New York, in 1935. He would make his screen debut in the 1969 film Alice's Restaurant and would eventually appear in over 220 film and television roles in addition to theater roles. His Broadway debut also came in 1969, when he starred alongside Al Pacino in Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? Highlights of his film career include playing Harrison Ford's boss in Blade Runner, Ridley Scott's 1982 cult science fiction classic, and his supporting role in Blood Simple, the Coen brothers' 1984 crime film . Walsh's performance in the latter drew praise from film critic Pauline Kael, who claimed that he was the film's only colorful performer. He relies on repugnance, but he gives it a little swirl of sportsmanship. He also played Dermot Mulroney's father in the 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friends Wedding and appeared in notable '70s films including Little Big Man, Whats Up, Doc?, Slap Shot and The Jerk. With other credits including popular films like Twilight, Back to School, Raising Arizona and Fletch, critic Roger Ebert was inspired to inventing what he calls the Stanton-Walsh rule. Ebert argued that any film that included Walsh or Harry Dean Stanton could not be all bad, although he admitted that the rule was not perfect. On television, Walsh racked up numerous guest star roles on series such as The Bob Newhart Show, Frasier, NYPD Blue and The X-Files and was a series regular on Sneaky Pete and The Mind of the Married Man. Walsh received the Carney Life Achievement Award in 2018 at the Carney Awards, also known as the Character Actors Hall of Fame. He is survived by his nephew Kevin Walsh (Renee), his niece Meagan Walsh and his great-nephews Elliot and Emmet.

