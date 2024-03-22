Netflix and Spotify could benefit

In September 2019, after years of representations that it was serious about its Hollywood ambitions, Apple unveiled its foray into entertainment via a subscription video service. A month later, it officially launched its own in-house studio, which would provide exclusive content for Apple TV+. The service was priced at the lowest price in the industry, $5 per month, with some people not having to pay anything since the company was offering a year of TV+ for free to anyone who purchased an Apple device.

At the time, Hollywood watchers and analysts compared the strategy to Amazon's Prime Video, which was used to entice consumers to subscribe to Prime. The message was clear: It's not about the movies or TV shows produced by tech giants; it's about strengthening their core offerings, which in Apple's case is the iPhone.

“All these companies are trying to keep you in their ecosystem as long as possible,” media analyst Rich Greenfield told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “If Apple can get people to spend hours a week watching its content, they will be more likely to buy its devices. »

The Justice Department filed a landmark antitrust complaint against Apple on Thursday, targeting in part its encroachment on Hollywood.

Joined by 16 states and the District of Columbia, the government sued Apple in a lawsuit claiming it violated antitrust laws by exercising a monopoly on the smartphone market with practices intended to maintain consumers dependent on iPhones and prevent them from switching to competing devices. this may have worsened conditions in the entertainment industry. If nothing is done, the government warns the company “poses a significant risk” of reducing competition and innovation in areas such as production, films and TV shows, highlighting the role ” rapidly expanding” of Apple as a producer.

The tech monolith led by Tim Cook offers numerous products and services – such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News and AirPods – through which it can engage in anticompetitive behavior, prosecutors say. Its reach “even affects the flow of speech” because it exerts power over its “content-controlling role,” the lawsuit claims.

“Each step of Apple's behavior has built and strengthened the moat around its smartphone monopoly,” says the complaint filed in New Jersey federal court.

The Justice Department is not explicitly seeking to break up Apple, but is seeking “reliefs necessary to remedy any anticompetitive harms,” ​​which could include breaking up the company's myriad services and products.

“This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that distinguish Apple products in fiercely competitive markets,” Apple said in a statement. “If successful, it would hamper our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple – where hardware, software and services intersect.” It would also set a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to take a heavy hand in the design of popular technology.”

After years of regulatory scrutiny, the lawsuit poses a wide-ranging challenge to what was once the world's most valuable company, which reported annual net sales of $383 billion and net profit of $97 billion last year, and which holds the iPhone as the country's crown jewel. his vast empire. iPhones are the most popular smartphone in the United States, with a 62% market share of high-end devices costing more than $400, according to 2022 data from consultancy Counterpoint. When he testified in an antitrust trial initiated by Epic Games, Cook set that figure much lower, in the “high 30s.” The Department of Justice claims that Apple's market share exceeds 70 percent and exceeds 65 percent in terms of revenue.

Hollywood is at the heart of the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuits against Apple. Prosecutors say the company's anticompetitive behavior not only limits competition in the smartphone market, but also spills over into industries affected by those restrictions, including entertainment, social media, gaming and news.

“Unless Apple's anticompetitive and exclusionary behavior is ended, it is likely that Apple will expand and consolidate its iPhone monopoly to other markets and parts of the economy,” the complaint states. . “For example, Apple is rapidly expanding its influence and increasing its power in the automotive, content creation and entertainment, and financial services industries – and often doing so exclusively, which strengthens and deepens further the competitive gap around the iPhone. »

It’s this “walled garden,” or Apple’s entire ecosystem of products and services that allegedly keep users locked into the iPhone, that the Justice Department is targeting. Prosecutors say the company built and strengthened its monopoly through “switching costs” – in this case, the obstacles to switching from an iPhone to an Android device – as evidenced by its variety of subscription services, including including music, news, games and exclusive Apple services. cloud storage services, as well as accessories like smartwatches and headphones. If an Apple user can only access its subscription services on an iPhone, the Justice Department explains, they may incur significant costs, time and loss of content if they attempt to switch to a non-Apple device .

The “can’t-miss” message is that it’s easy to switch from iPhone to Android. “It's not fun to watch,” an Apple executive wrote to former CEO Steve Jobs in 2010 about a Kindle ad featuring a woman using her iPhone to use the app before switching to an Android smartphone, which also allowed him to continue using the e-book. -reader, in a message cited in the complaint.

Rebecca Allensworth, an antitrust professor at Vanderbilt Law School, says, “Any time you have a monopoly in the media space, you create a possible bottleneck that would affect everyone in that market or whatever.” the part of the pipeline in which they are located. »

By positioning itself as an intermediary or toll operator between end users and creators, Apple has increased its power over the latter because it can control how the public can access its work, the Justice Department claims. The company exercises this power by extracting “monopoly rents” in several ways, including through enforcement fees and revenue sharing requirements, the suit claims.

For almost 15 years, Apple has collected a tax in the form of a 30% commission on the price of applications downloaded from the App Store and on all in-app purchases. It is able to charge these fees to businesses throughout Hollywood that use its built-in payment system to bill users. This has sparked resistance from these companies, some of which rely on subscription revenue to produce content and pay creators. Netflix, which in 2018 stopped allowing customers to subscribe on iOS devices to avoid paying the fees, told some consumers in February who still pay monthly fees through the App Store that they will need to add a new payment method to keep their accounts active. In 2022, Spotify has erected a brick wall for iPhone users who want to purchase an audiobook from within the app. They received the message: “Want to listen? You cannot purchase audiobooks in the app. We know it's not ideal. And under other rules, the company, which declined to comment, is prohibited from offering discounted rates and methods that would allow it to circumvent fees.

Apple's reduction in payments through its in-app payment system was the subject of an antitrust lawsuit by Epic Games against the company, which resulted in the conclusion that it is not a monopoly but cannot prevent apps from directing users to alternative payment methods. In response to the court order, Apple allows links to websites, but now charges for purchases made over the Internet even if they are not the immediate result of clicking on a link in a native iPhone app, which which, according to the Department of Justice, is even more important. proof of the company's monopolistic power.

The agency says: “Apple is gaining outsized importance and control over the creative economy, which may diminish incentives to fund, create and distribute artistic content. »

Another result of Apple's allegedly anticompetitive behavior could be higher prices for consumers. “Complying with Apple's terms means that if you're an independent filmmaker or musician, you're dealing with a lot of platforms, like Spotify,” says Lee Hepner, an attorney at the American Economic Liberties Project. “But Spotify is subject to Apple’s control on its terms. The most direct consequence of this is that consumers pay more for entertainment because Apple captures a greater share of the profits in this sector in a way that impacts consumers and how content creators can make a living and, ultimately, how entertainment companies decide what to do. the content is created.

He points out: “Apple has created a choke point for a number of industries, including entertainment, and unless you play by its rules, you fail to market your content. »