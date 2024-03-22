Quiet on Set Exposes Decades of Child Exploitation in Hollywood

This article discusses sexual violence and may be triggering for some readers. Kingston Sexual Assault Centers' 24-hour crisis and support line can be reached at 613-544-6424 / 1-800-544-6424. For support on campus, community members can email [email protected].

Child abuse in Hollywood started long before Nickelodeon.

A four-part docuseries titled Quiet on set: The dark side of children's televisionrecently aired on Investigation Discovery and Amazon Prime, highlighting the alleged abuse, exploitation and mistreatment of child actors within the popular children's network Nickelodeon.

The documentary, which featured interviews with former Nickelodeon cast members, addressed the abuse allegations against former producer Dan Schneider. During his tenure at Nickelodeon, Schneider was responsible for producing some of the most popular children's television shows of the 2000s and 2010s, including The Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, And Victorious.

Inspired by the ancient iCarly Star Jennette McCurdy's bestselling memoir I'm glad my mother diedwhich details the events and problematic behaviors that occurred on set, the documentary series uncovers the dark underbelly of Hollywood to reveal a disturbing truth: child abuse in the entertainment industry is not a recent phenomenon, it's a deep-rooted culture that predates Nickelodeon and extends beyond its soundstages. .

As the series focuses on Nickelodeon, it becomes increasingly clear that the exploitation of child actors is not limited to a single network or era. From the beginnings of silent cinema to the present day, stories of young artists being exploited by those in positions of power are unfortunately common.

One of the most famous examples is Judy Garland. The late actress signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) in 1935, at the age of 13. By the time she landed the role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz by age 16, she was heavily dependent on medications given to her by studio executives to lose weight.

In a unpublished autobiographyGarland wrote that she was constantly assaulted backstage by older men, including Louis B. Mayer, the producer and co-founder of MGM.

In the third episode of Calm on setDrake Bell, the star of Drake and Josh And Amanda's Showpresented himself as John Doe's victim in a sexual assault case against former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Bell, who is now 37, said he was the unnamed teenager in the trial that saw Peck convicted of child molestation in 2004. The sexual abuse allegedly took place when Bell was 15, although his identity is unknown. was never publicly revealed before the docuseries. .

Whether it's Garland's harrowing experiences at MGM in the 1930s or the recent revelations about abuse on Nickelodeon sets, the patterns remain sadly consistent.

As viewers, documentary series like Calm on set force us to confront the sufferings of the entertainment industry's youngest stars. From casting calls to coercive contracts, the mechanisms of exploitation may have evolved over the years, but the underlying dynamics remain unchanged.

Yet, amidst the darkness, there is hope.

By shedding light on these long-hidden truths, survivors have the opportunity to speak out and demand justice. At the end, Calm on set is more than just a documentary, it is a call to action. It calls on viewers to confront the uncomfortable truth of Hollywood's past while working toward a future where the exploitation of child actors will no longer be tolerated.

Even though the abuse started long before Nickelodeon, it's up to all of us to make sure it ends here.

Keywords

Hollywood, Nickelodeon, television

