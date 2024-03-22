A vertical garden makes its way to the top of the Hollywood Tower





Described as a workplace of the future by designer Sir Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the Star Hollywood office tower will be surrounded by a series of ascending gardens, providing generous outdoor space for workers there. The project evokes a Skeleton Heroes with its unusual spiral exterior and will be located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. It replaces another MAD proposal of the same name, originally planned for the site, but which is no longer implemented. We do not yet know its exact height, but it will have 22 floors. It is therefore a relatively modest tower, and not a very tall skyscraper intended to dominate the horizon. Most of the interior will be dedicated to flexible office space for Hollywood's creative types and will offer excellent 360-degree views of the local area and maximize natural light inside through generous glazing. There will also be plenty of outdoor workspaces and terraces, which should create a pleasant working environment. Additionally, it will include a roof terrace, as well as restaurants and a public space on the ground floor. The design of the Star, Hollywood is intended to maximize ventilation and natural light Foster + Partners Greenery-filled offices with generous outdoor spaces have been all the rage since the onset of COVID and Foster + Partners has led the charge with buildings like the Icne. Indeed, in the interest of good health, Star Hollywood will focus significantly on ventilation, including a purge ventilation system, which will be put in place during the night to try to keep the air in the office healthy. “The building design encourages natural light and ventilation and defines spaces that help people work better and smarter in an environment that allows organizations to thrive and maintain their relevance and vitality,” said Patrick Campbell, senior partner at Foster + Partners. “Cascading gardens for outdoor work, natural light and ventilation create a healthy and highly productive work environment on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.” According to CNNThe Star, Hollywood is expected to open in 2029. It is developed by the Los Angeles-based company The Star. Sources: Foster + Partners, The Star, Hollywood

