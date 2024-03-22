Entertainment
A WeHo classic returns, the pool table is back at Trunks Bar in West Hollywood
The pool table is BACK Trunks Bar West Hollywood, at 8809 Santa Monica Boulevard, after being in storage for four years. According to an employee, the WeHo classic has made a comeback by popular demand. Customers will now be able to play pool again in the LGBT Rainbow District Monday through Thursday (it has wheels and will be rolled into storage to open the bar over the weekend).
Once a staple of West Hollywood's gay dive bars, pool tables disappeared during the COVID lockdown and most never returned. Mother Lode, Gold Coast and Fubar had pool tables which were lost, the latter two bars due to their closure. There was a pool table at Bar 10 before Hi Tops took over pre-pandemic.
Most bars in WeHo had a dance floor or pool table. Vintage bars like The Spike bar, The 7702, and The Blue Parrot (now Revolver WeHo) were known as watering holes where you could play a game of pool. Then there was the pool table on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd and Fairfax Avenue, which existed in the 90s.
There are very few pool tables left. Barney's Beanery still has its two pool tables, and there may be one or two left on the Sunset Strip, but for the most part they're gone.
Trunk bar, which has been around for over 35 years, has removed its pool table for safety reasons during COVID. They needed open space, so the item was put into storage. They brought it back because customers kept asking for it, according to one bartender, who says people love it and have been flocking around since pool's return.
Some might say the pastime of pool is gone, but they remain a symbol of what was once known as the Boystown of West Hollywood.
