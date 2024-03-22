Books: A different look at the world of Huck Finn | Entertainment

Everyone should know the name Percival Everett by now. His “Also by Percival Everett” lists read like discographies, revealing more than 30 novels with resonant, sometimes playful titles like “The Trees,” a candidate for the Booker Prize, or “Dr. No,” published by Graywolf Press. The film “American Fiction,” which just won an Oscar for screenplay, is based on his 2001 satire “Erasure.”
His latest, “James,” also playful and resonant, is a retelling of a deeply controversial classic, Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Today, the use of language with racist connotations in the novel shakes us. One epithet appears more than 200 times in the unsanitized text. (At one point, an attempt was made to replace the word with “slave.”)
Other offenses include his derogatory depictions of the enslaved Jim, who is rendered illiterate and mostly unintelligible in colloquial speech. Accusations of minstrelsy were also rightly leveled against Twain. Where others might see an exercise in humiliation and vexation, Everett, who is black, sees it as an opportunity for rehabilitation and reparation.
In his simple, prose rewriting of “Finn,” Everett gives us immediate access to that familiar time and place, just before the Civil War, when it was terrifying to be a black man in Missouri, complete with racist language and all the rest.
As soon as Jim learns that he is going to be sold, he flees, leaving his wife and daughter behind. Hiding on neighboring Jackson Island along the Mississippi River, Jim is joined by Huck, who, after faking his death, flees an abusive father. Eventually, as fugitives, they cast off for New Orleans in this rickety canoe – and so begins this action-packed adventure story.
But there are twists and turns in this new century-old tale, in which Huck's story is mostly secondary. (Some readers who have not read the original may wish for more story, to help flesh out certain scenes.) Our sole protagonist Jim – or James, as he will call himself – harbors a dangerous slave secret of this time.
“I am,” he confesses, “a man who knows how to read and write, a man who does not let his story tell itself, but write itself.” He also knows how to put his excellent command of language to good use, using a “slave filter” – a kind of code switching – when it serves him.
Down the line, Jim manages to grab a notebook, some heavy books, including Rousseau's “Discourse on Equality,” as well as a stolen pencil – which, in a shocking lynching scene, ends up costing life to another man.
A quick plot reveals the high stakes. Jim's path to freedom for himself and his family is fraught with crooks, hideous dangers, an incredible revelation, and some tragicomedy, including being forced into a group of traveling minstrels, performing in blackface. (Everett has a lot of fun here, dissecting and subverting harmful stereotypes.)
Ultimately, in Everett's “James,” we discover a man whose intelligence and free will overturn the unimaginable indignities of a racist past to help secure his freedom. Ironically, humor and magnanimity, particularly towards Huck, are also present. And, not so ironically, so does Jim's anger.
For a writer who often plays by few rules, Everett has drawn out here what he knows best: that freedom can be won, one word at a time. Add levity and serious intent and you have a novel that is a class act.
Publisher: Doubleday, 320 pages, $28.
