How Paul Rudd perfected his role as a bassist

When it comes to the most heralded leading roles of 2009, moviegoers will likely list Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker), George Clooney (In the air), or eventual Oscar winner Jeff Bridges (Crazy heart). But if it were up to John Hamburg, they would also be interested in Paul Rudd.

Granted, I'm the director of the film, but for me, Paul's performance is as good as anything that's been nominated for awards. [that year]says Hamburg, recalling Rudd's unfiltered and perhaps underrated genius in his bromantic comedy I love you man. Making a super awkward character empathetic and approachable is a challenge, he points out. What he and Jason [Segel] do [in that movie] requires a huge amount of skill and commitment. You really have to be good at doing this.

Released 15 years ago this week, the male-centric romantic comedy from Hamburg sees Rudd playing Peter Klaven, a nice guy and future husband who unfortunately lacks meaningful male friendships. When his fiancé Zooey, played by Rashida Jones, points this out, Peter sets out on a quest to find a new best friend before his wedding day. Enter Segels Sydney Fife: an unvarnished, laid-back free spirit who promises to deliver exactly what Peter is looking for if only he can silence his grating social awkwardness long enough to make this new bromance work.

For Hamburg, who wrote a menacing family comedy in the 2000s Meet the parents and its two sequels, and directed the 2004 romantic comedy Polly has arrivedMeet cute and painful social interactions were nothing new. As a result, Larry Levin's original script for what would become I love you man had passed his office quite often, but Hamburg had to land on a new angle before he considered making it himself.

I was trying to do a project that I couldn't do the way I wanted, and then I remembered this script, Hamburg says of his path to Levin's story, which was then titled Lets be friends. Almost in a flash I thought, maybe This is the way to tell this story. That's when I started coming up with my version, which started with the character of Peter Klaven and the idea of ​​someone who is very comfortable with women, who has tons of girlfriends and girlfriends, but who is very awkward with men. This unlocked everything.

While the guy-on-guy romantic comedy structure of Levin's script remained in play, Hamburg began injecting the story with very specific, socially coy gags, grounded authenticity, and an appearance by former Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno who helped make his point of view. clearly different. He even had his eye on the perfect leading men to bring it to life, both of whom were still far from bankable box office stars in the late 2000s.

I had an instinct that Paul Rudd and Jason Segel were the only two people I wanted to play in these roles, he tells us. I found them to be two of the most inventive and fun actors, and they played it real, which is key to any odd couple story. Obviously they became big stars, but at the time they weren't the leads in many studio films. Fortunately, their talent spoke for itself: everyone saw how great these guys were and how perfect they would be for these roles, so there was full support, which is very rare.

According to Hamburg, Rudd took Peter's inability to be cool with other guys and ran with it, resulting in some of the film's most memorable moments. It's in the script that Peter is awkward around men and says stupid things he later regrets, but Paul made it a symphony of awkwardness and ridiculous language. He leaned in perfectly, Hamburg laughs.

Many sentences that Paul awkwardly stumbles over, like later on the menjay, comes from playing the character, the director adds, referring to Peter's inability to normally end basic conversations with potential friends. He's perhaps the least self-conscious actor I've ever worked with and he's not afraid of looking like an idiot or failing. This allowed him to take the character to depths that even I didn't expect.

These unfathomable depths of comedy are best highlighted by Rudd's prowess on the invisible bass guitar. As Peter befriends Sydney over a shared love of the Canadian rock band Rush, he gives free rein to his bass slappin talents, much to the astonishment of his partner Zooey. Wild, zany and heavily improvised, the scene has since become synonymous with Hamburg film.

In the script it just says: I slam the bass hard with a Jamaican accent. It was just one line, Hamburg says, remembering the day he shot that much-quoted sequence. Paul, being Paul, took that phrase and turned it into this crazy thing you see in the movie. I'm slapping the bass, I'm slapping the bass, man… I'm just going crazy. We were all dying of laughter.

Filmed during the first week of production, Hamburg quickly discovered it had captured something special. The next day I walked in and the prop assistant was wearing a T-shirt with Paul in silhouette doing the Slap da bass. [pose]. I thought, OK, maybe we're onto something here. His arrival at the start of filming allowed Hamburg to spice up the stage references throughout the film. Afterwards, I put references to Slap da bass in almost every scene, he says, remembering how he covered the bases in case the audience connected with it as much as his team did. In the tuxedo waist scene, Jason says, “You're a cool guy, I saw you with that bass and Paul says, I'm slamming bass hard.” It has become a great racing piece.

On the other hand, Segels Sydney's down-to-earth reality received equal attention. From his idiosyncratic observations of the general public (he calls people who look like their dog Bowsers) to his painstakingly detailed man cave (That's where I jerk off, he bluntly tells Peter), everything about Sydney has been designed to be as accessible as possible. . I used to write ideas on index cards and I remember writing What if Sydney masturbated with condoms? laughs Hamburg. I didn't put this in for shock value. I just felt like it said something about his character; he's in the man cave and he speaks very matter-of-factly. It is free, open and practical.

With hindsight, this realistic approach gave I love you man a grounded reality that helped viewers connect to Peter and Sydney's relationship. However, in 2009 Hamburg feared they had missed the ball. I panicked before the first drug test. I was like, 'Oh my God, I don't have any scenery,'” he says, referring to the wild scenes featured in Meet the parents, Zoolander, and the other projects he worked on. It was just two guys sitting in a garage talking and playing Rush. Fortunately, he needn't have worried: the audience laughed as much as in any of those other films, in part because it seemed so relevant.

These empathetic elements helped I love you man become a successful cult comedy. Over the years there has been talk of a sequel, with Hamburg even going so far as to write a treatment for a new story. However, as things stand, he doesn't know what the future holds for Peter and Sydney. We discussed it, he reveals. It's hard. You only want to do it if you really feel like you can add something new and make it better than the original, and that's so hard to do. I love these characters so much that it breaks my heart that this might be it, but I also feel so happy with the movie that I'm very happy to let it live on its own.

Even though a sequel might be MIA for now, fans continue to identify with I love you man 15 years later, that’s more than enough for its director. I meet people all the time who say they quote him all the time or that they know someone like Peter Klaven. Everyone knows someone or themselves [who] have difficulty finding friends as adults. I feel nothing but gratitude for this whole experience.