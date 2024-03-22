Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Oberoi, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and more…

– Advertisement –

Akshay Oberoi: After years of hard work, Fighter allowed me to innovate

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi is celebrating a career milestone with his portrayal of Bash, also known as Basheer Khan, in the film Fighter.

He said after years of hard work, the role allowed him to innovate.

The actor, who played a fighter pilot in the film, shared, “Portraying Bash in ‘Fighter’ was a transformative experience for me, both professionally and personally. After years of hard work and perseverance, this role allowed me to innovate and explore new dimensions of my profession.

Akshay recognizes the importance of Fighter in propelling his career to new heights and is determined to maintain this momentum in the future.

The actor said: “The success of ‘Fighter’ has given me a renewed sense of purpose and motivation. I am committed to building on this success and continuing to challenge myself by taking on diverse and compelling roles.

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik watches 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan', praises 'star' Ananya's acting: 'It's not an easy genre'

Mumbai– Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday praised Ananya Panday's performance in the film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” and called her a “star”.

The coming-of-age drama, released in December last year, is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya and Adarsh ​​Gourav as three friends navigating their goals and their relationships despite the pressures of social media.

Speaking to X, Hrithik wrote, “I saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days ago. I really appreciated. It's not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh, you were brilliant. So well done @ArjunVarain. Congratulations to the whole team. It’s a must see!”

Replying to the 'Fighter' star, Ananya said, “.@iHrithik sir, you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. It’s very motivating.”

The film is written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has 'Call Me Bae', 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.

Shahid displays his intense look in 'Deva' BTS photo: 'Making films is magic'

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently shooting for the new schedule of his upcoming adrenaline-packed action thriller, 'Deva' in Mumbai, on Friday shared a new sneak peek from the film's set, alongside director Rosshan Andrews .

Last seen in the sci-fi romantic comedy “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, Shahid took to Instagram, where he has 46.3 million followers, and started an intense click since the shoot, where he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The photo shows Rosshan explaining something to Shahid, while the latter listens attentively to the filmmaker.

The “Jab We Met” actor flaunts his chiseled arms and short haircut.

The post is captioned: “Do what you love and you won't need to work another day in your life! Making films is magical. On the DEVA set.

Shahid gave his post the melody of the song “Don't Stop Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson.

Actress Pooja Hegde, who stars alongside the 'Kabir Singh' fame, commented on the post and said, “Roshan sir in swing.”

The film also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen doing high-octane action sequences, increasing the intensity of the film.

“Deva” is directed by Rosshan Andrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

Meanwhile, in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Shahid shared screen space with Kriti Sanon.

Rashami Desai to play role based on writer Nivedita Menon in 'Jahangir National University'

Mumbai– Actress Rashami Desai would be seen in the upcoming film 'Jahangir National University' (JNU), where she plays a character based on the life of writer and professor Nivedita Menon.

The actress said, “First of all, a huge thank you to all my fans and supporters for waiting so patiently to see me on screen. It was a conscious decision to take a little break in order to do the kinds of things I wanted to do on screen. I really put my blood, sweat and effort into getting into the skin of my character and doing him full justice.

Many people's faith and beliefs are associated with me and the project and it is my moral responsibility to take care of all of this. As an actor, from the research and preparation phase to everything that was needed to deepen the character, I did it all, she said.

Rashmi added: Now it's time for the audience to see and decide what they think about the film and my performance. I am confident that people will love it and that the film will have a resounding impact across the country. Crossed fingers. Thank you everyone so much for showing me so much love after the promo. It really means everything to me.

According to IMDb, the film is about a small town resident, Sourabh Sharma, who is now a student at JNU. There, he became concerned about the various activities of left-wing, anti-national students and raised his voice against them. What follows is a series of events.

Vedang Raina on her unexpected foray into Bollywood: 'This is all too new for me'

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vedang Raina, who made his debut with the streaming film 'The Archies' last year, recently shared a glimpse of his unexpected journey into the world of Bollywood.

The actor, who first ventured into modeling during his college days, never imagined a career in performing arts and the film industry.

However, the boy is happy to have landed on a film set.

Speaking about his experience, Vedang shared, “It was too new for me. It wasn't my childhood dream to make films. It was at university that I got into modeling. I used to sing and play guitar. Finally, I landed in the audition. I had no expectations because I didn't expect to be in this position, so anything that happens is a bonus.

He also spoke about his work with Bollywood fraternity kids: “For me, it was already a big deal to have reached a film set. For all of us, we were beginners. I never felt like I was working with people who carried such an immense legacy, but rather with friends. I felt at home.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film Jigra. The film was directed by Vasan Bala, who directed the stellar neo-noir black comedy Monica, O My Darling. (IANS)