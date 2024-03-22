Entertainment
Mckenna Grace is about to do the impossible: go from child star to adult actor
Do you have any superstitions when you film?
No, but Jason Reitman really changed the way I act. He said to me, I don't want you to rehearse your lines before you come on set. And I was like, Jason, all I do is rehearse my lines before I come on set. I know my lines a week in advance and I go over them 50 times with my mother before I can prepare. What are you talking about? And he said to me, I just don't want you to know how you're going to say it. I don't want this to be repeated. I don't want you to read your lines when you come on set. And I haven't done it since. That was five years ago, and since then I've read the script so many times that I know everything. And then I kind of learn my lines the morning of the ride, and then I don't say them out loud until I'm ready, and I take it from there.
It must have been really scary at first, but also kind of liberating, I guess.
Yes of course. Of course, I still like to spin them from time to time, but I don't repeat things at all anymore. So thank you, Jason Reitman, for changing my life and the way I act.
Now I have a few quick questions for you. What is your choice of drink and snack on set?
Diet Coke and trail mix. Ooh, I would love to eat some trail mix right now.
Is there a hair or makeup secret that you've learned in all your years on set that you apply in your own life?
The trick and secret is to simply ask someone else to do it for you. [Laughs.] I try to watch them do my hair and makeup, so I can do it myself, but no. My mother still blow-drys me and helps me do my hair every day. Whenever I have to go to work or do things, my mother helps me do my hair.
That's great. What do you think of the wig you wore on your first ghost hunters movie?
It wasn't a wig in the first movie. I dyed my hair and cut it into pieces [my chin]. Yeah, it was really crazy, but me, my 13 year old granddaughter, loved it. It was cool. It was fun. Everything to be a Ghostbuster.
If you were given a superlative on set, what would yours be?
Very excited to be there. Biggest fan. And it's very likely that he knows everyone's name. I keep track of everything.
I read your next role is in Olivia Wildes Perfect, which is the story of Olympian Kerri Strug. Is it correct?
No, it was in 2021 that we were doing production on this. I don't know what's going on with this movie. We've been preparing for this for a while, but I don't know what's going on.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.glamour.com/story/mckenna-grace-ghostbusters-interview-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mckenna Grace is about to do the impossible: go from child star to adult actor
- Central Michigan University
- Saweetie talks style risks and rewards in high fashion
- Stock market today: Asian stocks fall after another record day on Wall Street
- Watch shock waves ripple out from SpaceX's giant Starship rocket during third test flight (Video)
- Intermittent fasting probably won't hurt your heart if done correctly
- Trump's invitation to big donors prioritizes his bills over the RNC
- Nike must not touch the British flag, British Prime Minister speaks on new soccer kits
- Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Oberoi, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and more…
- Lab renovation includes unique all-in-one concrete testing
- Haberman: Trump 'extremely concerned' about NY prosecutors moving to seize his assets
- Putin: “Russia is a big family”