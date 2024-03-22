Mckenna Grace is about to do the impossible: go from child star to adult actor

Do you have any superstitions when you film?

No, but Jason Reitman really changed the way I act. He said to me, I don't want you to rehearse your lines before you come on set. And I was like, Jason, all I do is rehearse my lines before I come on set. I know my lines a week in advance and I go over them 50 times with my mother before I can prepare. What are you talking about? And he said to me, I just don't want you to know how you're going to say it. I don't want this to be repeated. I don't want you to read your lines when you come on set. And I haven't done it since. That was five years ago, and since then I've read the script so many times that I know everything. And then I kind of learn my lines the morning of the ride, and then I don't say them out loud until I'm ready, and I take it from there.

It must have been really scary at first, but also kind of liberating, I guess.

Yes of course. Of course, I still like to spin them from time to time, but I don't repeat things at all anymore. So thank you, Jason Reitman, for changing my life and the way I act.

Now I have a few quick questions for you. What is your choice of drink and snack on set?

Diet Coke and trail mix. Ooh, I would love to eat some trail mix right now.

Is there a hair or makeup secret that you've learned in all your years on set that you apply in your own life?

The trick and secret is to simply ask someone else to do it for you. [Laughs.] I try to watch them do my hair and makeup, so I can do it myself, but no. My mother still blow-drys me and helps me do my hair every day. Whenever I have to go to work or do things, my mother helps me do my hair.

That's great. What do you think of the wig you wore on your first ghost hunters movie?

It wasn't a wig in the first movie. I dyed my hair and cut it into pieces [my chin]. Yeah, it was really crazy, but me, my 13 year old granddaughter, loved it. It was cool. It was fun. Everything to be a Ghostbuster.

If you were given a superlative on set, what would yours be?

Very excited to be there. Biggest fan. And it's very likely that he knows everyone's name. I keep track of everything.

I read your next role is in Olivia Wildes Perfect, which is the story of Olympian Kerri Strug. Is it correct?

No, it was in 2021 that we were doing production on this. I don't know what's going on with this movie. We've been preparing for this for a while, but I don't know what's going on.