Maggie Miracle Reimagines Billion-Dollar Hollywood Office Complex





Chinese-born real estate investor Maggie Gong Miracle, also known as Yi Chang Gong, is the developer behind Hollywood's latest billion-dollar development project. His real estate development company has filed updated plans for a billion-dollar office space at 6061 West Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, according to an announcement earlier this week. The tower would be its first commercial development, although Miracle has at least two high-profile projects. But despite his high price tag, Miracle remains a rather mysterious figure in the real estate industry, with a limited online footprint and interviews over the years. She is a former real estate agent who left Coldwell Banker last year and is not currently registered with any brokerage, according to state records. She still holds a real estate license. Last year, a limited liability company associated with him listed a 35,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air for $185 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. No sale has materialized, according to available public records. Another LLC, 911 Tione Road, lists Yi Chang Gong as the owner. In addition to these higher-profile projects, Miracle owns the home at 1231 Shadow Hill Way in Beverly Hills, according to property records viewed through PropertyShark. It's a six-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion worth $21.5 million, according to Zillow. For the Hollywood project, she purchased the property for $64.1 million in 2017, records show. She secured a $45 million loan from Bank of Hope on the property, in addition to a $9.95 million loan, according to loan documents filed with Los Angeles County. Miracle declined to comment on the financing or the identity of the project's other investors. In 2021, it unveiled a $500 million proposal for the site, designed by Chinese firm MAD Architects. Previous plans and renderings showed an egg-shaped building sheathed in glass, with the project called The Star. A lawsuit filed by environmental groups claimed the design would kill birds that swoop into windows at high speeds, although it is unclear whether the lawsuit was the reason the project was redesigned. The new design removed the egg shape and now features a cylindrical tower with spiral gardens outside. With the new design, the developer will still need to apply for rezoning, as the site's current property class is listed as a single-story movie, radio or television studio. The idea behind the project was to create an office space of the future in a post-pandemic era. Since COVID, the importance of a healthy workplace and access to fresh air and outdoor space has been a driving factor, particularly for those in the entertainment and technology industries, Miracle told the Los Angeles Times at the time of his first design proposal. The design change aims to meet these demands. Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the architect behind Apple Park in Cupertino and The One Beverly Hills hotel master plan, will take the helm of the new design.

