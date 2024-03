Candace Owens leaves Ben Shapiros' website after anti-Semitic comments

Prominent right-wing commentator Candace Owens has left the Daily Wire, the website founded by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, after months of promoting anti-Semitic ideas. In a report posted on social networks On Friday morning, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing said the company and the pundit had ended their relationship. The rumors are true, I'm finally free, Owens said in his own post. The details of Owens' exit were not immediately clear, but it follows increased tension over anti-Semitic rhetoric that pitted Owens against Shapiro, who is Jewish, and the rest of the sites, more conservative figures. The Daily Wire did not respond to a request for additional comment. Owens could not be reached for immediate comment. During an appearance Thursday on The Breakfast Club radio show, Owens recognized his strained relationship with Shapiro but claimed Ben didn't have the authority to fire me. Owens' split with the Daily Wire represents the latest example of a high-profile conservative figure grappling with the expectations of a more serious employer. Last year, Fox News fired star host Tucker Carlson for reasons that were never made public, but came after he promoted conspiracy theories and disparaged Ukraine's leaders. A telegenic presenter and pugnacious social media warrior, Owens, 34, first became known on the right for her skeptical comments about women who were harassed during the 2014 GamerGate controversy that consumed the world video game. An unapologetic advocate and defender of Donald Trump, she launched a campaign in 2018 known as Blexit to try to encourage black voters to leave the Democratic Party. In 2020, she joined the Daily Wire, a Nashville-based conservative entertainment conglomerate with a huge audience and ambitions to become a conservative alternative to Hollywood and immediately became one of its leading experts. His profile grew when rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, praised his way of thinking, both appearing on a 2022 fashion show wearing matching White Lives Matter shirts. But Ye had already embraced his new role as an erratic provocateur, recently making anti-Semitic comments, although he occasionally apologized and spoke admiringly of Adolf Hitler. Meanwhile, Owens began using his Daily Wire platform to promote anti-Semitism affirming this month on his show that secret Jewish gangs are terrorizing Hollywood and recently favorited a tweet repeating a lie that Jews drink the blood of Christians. She also publicly clashed with the clearly pro-Israeli Shapiro in criticizing the nation following the October 7 attacks. I think she was absolutely shamed, Shapiro said in a recording published on X in November. I think his faux sophistication on these particular issues is ridiculous. Owens retaliated on X that you cannot serve both God and money, in what appeared to be an attack on his employer. Still, the November feud appears to have been settled, with Boreing issuing a statement saying Owens' position was secure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/style/media/2024/03/22/candace-owens-antisemitism-daily-wire-shapiro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos