Bollywood style revives the tender heart of The Queen of My Dreams

After directing and writing numerous projects, including the delicious short film Syed Family Christmas Eve Game NightFawzia Mirza made her film debut in September at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with The queen of my dreams. It’s a story that weaves intergenerational relationships within Pakistani and Canadian cultures and told with a Bollywood twist.

When Azra's (Amrit Kaur) father dies during a trip to Pakistan, she is forced to travel to the country for the funeral. There, she not only has to adapt to cultural differences and expectations, but she also has to deal with her mother, Mariam (Nimra Burcha), from whom she is worlds apart. Through flashbacks to Pakistan in the 1960s, interspersed with fantasy scenes inspired and stylized like the Bollywood classic Aradhana, we see that when Mariam was Azra's age and flirting with the man who would become Azra's father, the two women were more alike than Azra could have ever thought.

For Mirza, the film's premiere at TIFF came full circle. The script began its journey at TIFF at the festival's Writers Studio in 2020, and at the time she was looking for a director, but to no avail. I was looking for someone Muslim, queer and South Asian, she says. Extra. But then she remembers someone telling her that she was talking about the project like I was running it, and no one else should do it, which she took to heart.

One of the strong points of The queen of my dreams is his inspiration from Bollywood, which Mirza used as the basis for much more than the film's title (a direct translation of the song Mere Sapnon Ki Rani, from Aradhana), but also its Technicolor cinematography and musical sequences which place the characters in the middle of their own Bollywood fantasy. These musical moments help separate the 1960s story from Azra's current experience in Pakistan. Mirza also honors the Bollywood tactic of doubling, where a central actor plays multiple roles, by having Kaur play both Azra and Mariam in 1960s Pakistan, and Hamza Haq playing Kaur's father, past and present.

I've always found it really fascinating how in South Asian cinema we just accept fantasy, we just accept things that are beyond reality and beyond the limits of what we know to be real , explains Mirza. When thinking about casting, I really wanted to pay homage and reference the fantasy world in different ways. Once I decided I wanted the voice acting, it seemed so obvious.

And while the film incorporates fantasy elements from Bollywood, at its heart there is a story that hits close to home. Both Azra and Mirza are gay women, both grew up with parents raised in Pakistan who moved to Canada, and both had to travel to Pakistan to bury their fathers. These are all characteristics and identities that I share, but the film is also personal in its collective history, its collective memory, says Mirza, referring to the cinematic depiction of Pakistan in the 1960s, often considered the age of gold of the country.

Western prejudices and stereotypes toward South Asian cultures have not made Western audiences well versed in the people or culture of South Asia. But what we see in the film, through the eyes of young Mariam flirting with her future husband, is a liberated and open Pakistan that gives Mariam the ability to choose who she marries, to drink (secretly) with his friends and to lead a relatively secular life. as a Muslim, albeit with a touch of fantasy. In one scene, there is a brief interaction between Mariam and a trans woman who helps her do her hair. This simple, yet powerful, inclusion of a trans character reminds audiences that trans life and people have been a part of many cultures, including those of Pakistan, for thousands of years.

As a South Asian person, there has been an acceptance and knowledge of trans people as people since the beginning of humanity on this earth, Mirza says. And while the character's gender identity is never mentioned, its inclusion is paramount in helping the world normalize trans and queer identities. As is Azra's relationship with her homosexuality and the journey she takes in flashbacks to growing up and discovering her identity in Canada, shortly after her parents emigrated from Pakistan.

But this film is essentially about intergenerational relationships. Motherhood, parentage and everything that surrounds them. And although it is a story about how these women came to be who they are, an issue Mirza often explores in his work, it is not a queer story. Too often people think that a movie about a queer person (or made by a queer person, for that matter) has to be about their identity, when the question of who someone sleeps with is, in a way or another, more important than the story itself. By allowing more queer filmmakers to enter the industry, we are experiencing the beginning of an era where their stories are not defined by their queerness, but shaped by their queer experiences. I truly believe that accepting my queerness has helped me embrace all of my other identities, being South Asian and Muslim. It gave me the freedom to be whoever I wanted to be,” says Mirza.

By enjoying this freedom, Mirza took his own experiences and transformed them into a beautiful story that embraces multiple cultures, identities and lifestyles. It’s a film full of heart and gives us hope for what the future of storytelling will look like. This film was made with a lot of love. A great love for oneself, but also a great love for mothers and a great love for the Fatherland. I hope that this is also how people will receive it and that they can find love for themselves, for their ancestors and for their origins.

The queen of my dreams now plays across Canada.