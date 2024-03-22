Entertainment
How many West Virginia artists have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia has produced many artists, but which ones have earned the coveted spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
The Hollywood Walk of Fame honors the legacies of stars of the entertainment industry. It has become a popular tourist attraction over the years.
After years of work to establish the Walk of Fame between 1953 and 1960, eight stars were placed on Hollywood Boulevard on August 15, 1958, to demonstrate what the Walk of Fame would look like. Construction officially began on February 8, 1960.
The first star was placed on March 28, 1960. This star belongs to New York director Stanley Kramer. There are now more than 2,700 stars on Wall of Fame. Two West Virginians were among the first group of stars placed between 1960 and 1961 during the construction of the Walk of Fame.
Here are the West Virginia celebrities who currently have a star on the Walk of Fame.
Joanne Dru:
Joanne Dru received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960, while the Walk was being installed, around the same time as fellow star Eleanor Steber of West Virginia. Their stars are also located next to each other at 1708 Vine Street, Los Angeles, California, and they were the first West Virginians to receive stars on the Walk of Fame.
Dru was born in Logan, West Virginia, in 1922 under the name Joan LaCock. His family moved to Huntington, then to Wheeling. At the age of 18, Dru moved to New York, finding work as a model before appearing in the Broadway production of Hold On to Your Hats.
When production closed, she was noticed again by a talent scout. She made her film debut in the 1946 film Abies Irish Rose. She later appeared in other films such as Red River, All the Kings Men, 3 Ring Circus and her final film role, Super Fuzz.
Dru isn't the only member of her family to make a name for themselves in Hollywood. His younger brother, Peter Marshall, was best known for being the original host of Hollywood Squares. Joanne died in 1996 at the age of 74.
Jennifer Garner:
Jennifer Garner received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 20, 2018, according to the Walk's website. It is located at 6920 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. She is the fifth West Virginian to receive a Walk of Fame star.
Although born in Huston, Texas in 1972, Garner's family moved to Charleston, West Virginia when she was 3 years old. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated pride in the state in which she grew up. She also helped raise money for relief efforts after devastating floods that ravaged parts of the state in 2016. Garner is also an advocate for early childhood education.
Garner graduated from George Washington High School in Charleston and studied chemistry at Denison University before majoring in theater.
Garner is known for his films and series such as “13 Going on 30”, “Alias”, “Daredevil”, “Juno”, “Pearl Harbor”, “Valentine's Day” and “Love, Simon”. According to her IMDB Biography, Garner received two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, winning once; four Golden Globe nominations, winning one; and four Emmy nominations.
Steve Harvey:
Steve Harvey received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 13, 2018. It is located at 6270 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. He is the fourth West Virginian to receive a Walk of Fame star.
Harvey was born in Welch, West Virginia, the seat of McDowell County in 1957, to a coal miner and Sunday school teacher. Although born in Welch, Harvey grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and the street he lived on was renamed Steve Harvey Way in 2015. Harvey attended Kent State University and West Virginia University, but never graduated diploma.
According to his website, Harvey considered his comedy debut in the 1980s to be a “leap of faith.” He says the path to success wasn't easy, even spending some of his early years homeless and living in his car. The turning point in his career was winning a national comedy competition.
Probably best known for his current role as the longtime host of “Family Feud,” Harvey is also a best-selling author, has hosted a morning radio show and daytime talk shows, and has starred in several television shows , including “It’s Showtime.” at the Apollo,” “Me and the Boys” and “Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge.” Recently, he also launched a new comedy series in court.
Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, also launched The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation in 2010 to help disadvantaged communities get the tools they need to succeed. According to its website, this includes a mentoring program to help young people succeed in life.
Don Knotts:
Don Knotts received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 19, 2000. It is located at 7083 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California. He is the third West Virginian to receive a Walk of Fame star.
Knotts was born in Morgantown in 1924. According to his IMDB Biography, Knotts began his entertainment career in his hometown as a ventriloquist. He enrolled at West Virginia University, but after the United States' involvement in World War II, he enlisted in the Army at age 19. During his service, he also entertained his fellow soldiers. It was then that he moved from ventriloquism to comedy.
After returning from the Army, Knotts returned to WVU and graduated in 1948 with a degree in theater. He went to New York to find work, and his first big break came with a role on the soap opera “Search for Tomorrow.” In the early 1950s, he also had a small role on Broadway in the play “No Time for Sergeants,” where he first met the other half of Mayberry's iconic law enforcement duo, Andy Griffith.
After smaller roles and developing his “nervous man” side, Knotts would again be cast to work with Andy Griffith as Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show,” the role that earned him five Emmy Awards and made him a major player. television icon. He was also inducted into the West Virginia Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2006.
He would go on to make appearances and star in films and television shows such as “Three's Company” (alongside fellow West Virginian Joyce DeWitt), “The Shakiest Gun in the West”, “The Apple Dumpling Gang” , “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken,” “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” and “The Reluctant Astronaut.”
Later in his life, Knotts provided the voice for several characters in animation and children's films. According to his IMDB, Knott's last role was in “Air Buddies,” a spinoff of “Air Bud” released nearly 10 months after his death at the age of 81 on February 24, 2006. Fittingly, for This film, Knotts voiced a K-9 Bloodhound named “Deputy Sniffer”.
Eléonore Steber:
Eleanor Steber received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960, while the Walk was being installed, around the same time as fellow West Virginian Joanne Dru. Their stars are also located next to each other at 1708 Vine Street, Los Angeles, California, and they were the first West Virginians to receive stars on the Walk of Fame.
Steber was born in Wheeling, West Virginia in 1914. According to his biography from the Ohio County Public Library website, Steber studied voice and piano alongside his mother. she graduated from Warwood High School, then the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
She is known as one of the first opera stars to achieve great success through her training and career based in the United States. According to the Walk of Fame, Steber's debut was with the Metropolitan Opera in 1940, and she became one of its principal performers until 1961. During this period, she performed leading roles in more than 50 productions . According to the Ohio County Public Library, Steber's fame grew to an international audience, and she later conducted cultural tours for the U.S. Department of State to several countries in Asia and Europe.
Steber also made frequent appearances on “The Voice of Firestone” and “The Bell Telephone Hour.” In 1950, Steber appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” where she performed “Ava Maria.” Discover the service here.
Steber died in 1990. As part of her legacy, she established a foundation aimed at providing financial assistance to young singers. She was also inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
