Candace Owens absent from Daily Wire





FILE – In this April 26, 2019, file photo, Candace Owens speaks at the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action leadership forum at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is missing from the Daily Wire, the company announced Friday. In a social network job On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing wrote: “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. » Boreing did not provide any additional details about what led to the separation. The Hill has contacted the Daily Wire for additional comment. Kyle Rittenhouse booed during speech at University of Memphis

Owens confirmed the news, in writing in his own message, “the rumors are true, I'm finally free.” The announcement comes after weeks of chat about the relationship between Owens, one of the right's most prominent commentators, and the Daily Wire, a growing hub for conservative podcasts, streaming shows and other forms of new media. Owens has drawn backlash for months with his comments about the United States' role in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. declarations about the Jewish people in politics and the media in general. After the Anti-Defamation League highlighted this week that white supremacist Nick Fuentes praised Owens' rhetoric about Jews, the expert replied on X “I don't know Nick Fuentes, but you already do.” “What I know is that everyone can see what you are doing to me. Your model is well established and the world is taking notice. My crime is defending myself against your smear network,” she wrote to the ADL. “My crime is that I don't believe American taxpayers should have to pay for Israel's wars or those of any other country. I will not change my mind. So the question is: what are you going to do to me next? The world is watching. Owens drew criticism internally at the Daily Wire, along with prominent host Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish, last fall. call his rhetoric about Israel and Hamas is “shameful.” This prompted Boreing to issue a statement saying the company would not fire Owens based on “the desire not to regulate the speech of our guests, even if we disagree with them.” “Candace is paid to give her opinion, not mine or Bens's,” he wrote at the time. “Unless those views are against the law or she is violating the terms of her contract in some way, her job is secure and she is welcome at Daily Wire.”

