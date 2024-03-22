Hamza Haq and Amrit Kaur lead Fawzia Mirza's Bollywood-inspired coming-of-age story

After being screened to an enthusiastic audience at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Fawzia Mirza's film The queen of my dreamsstarring Hamza Haq and Amrit Kaur, is now in Canadian theaters.

The film, also written by Mirza, introduces us to Azra (Kaur), a queer graduate student, who lives in Toronto in 1999 and doesn't particularly see eye to eye with her conservative Muslim mother, Mariam (Nimra Bucha).

But when Azra's father, Hassan (Haq), dies suddenly, Azra travels to Pakistan for the funeral and ends up learning more about her mother's youth in Karachi, shown through a series of flashbacks in the film , in a Bollywood-inspired coming-of-age journey. .

This Bollywood fantasy is also specifically inspired by the 1969 Sharmila Tagore film. Aradhanaand the song “Mere Sapnon Ki Rani” (The Queen of My Dreams).

TORONTO, ONTARIO – MARCH 21: (L to R) Fawzia Mirza and Andria Wilson-Mirza attend the theatrical release celebration of 'The Queen Of My Dreams' at Scotiabank Theater on March 21, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

The queen of my dreams began as a one-woman show developed by Mirza in Chicago, “Me, My Mom & Sharmila”, based on the filmmaker's personal life and experience with his family. But the scope of The queen of my dreams is absolutely impressive, featuring multiple locations, filmed in Pakistan, and truly proving the universality of a story that highlights the specifics of someone's lived experience.

“I probably went through, honestly, about 20 different iterations of what this movie could be before it became the script that it was before we shot it, the one that we put into production,” Mirza said. Yahoo Canada. “At one point I thought about the fact that this could very easily be a coming-of-age story told entirely in Sydney, Nova Scotia, the story of a 12-year-old girl coming of age and from his mother, and they We disagree, and that would have been great, and maybe a lot easier to achieve. »

“But what I couldn't let go of, what I kept coming back to, was the '60s in Pakistan. And what really inspired all of that so much, from the beginning, was this obsession with these old songs and these old songs. movies, and these actresses, and it's really a connection to my mother. … Why was I watching them or listening to them? It was an older generation that shared that with me. “So it became sort of an anchor for me. …I realized that I didn't have to stick so closely to the story of the play to tell a great story, and I I didn't need to stick to my or my mother's experiences for this film to be what it wants to be. I leaned into fantasy and I leaned into collective history and collective memory.

The story continues

Amrit Kaur and Hamza Haq in The Queen of My Dreams

Amrit Kaur and Hamza Haq bring authenticity and specificity to their roles

Aside from the filmmaker's personal connection to the story, Kaur also explained how being in this film and playing Azra “forced” her to look at her own relationship with her parents and her sexuality, and the “relationship love-hate with where.” [she’s] Since.”

“That’s why she was the perfect person,” Mirza said. “There was something, a spark in her, during the audition, that was really palpable, and I think part of that was probably because of this deeply authentic connection that's not manufactured.”

“I want people to feel, and I think the more we feel and the more we connect to our heart, the more we disconnect from the systems that tell us to hide our truth and suppress it. And the more we are and be our selves authentic, that’s when we are in our power and that’s when we are all in our collective power as humanity.

For Haq, he said Yahoo Canada last year at TIFF in September, he was particularly excited about playing a character who is trying to be the best father and husband possible.

In terms of developing this character for The queen of my dreamsMirza emphasized that Haq brought a specificity to the character that he needed.

“We don't see on the page any kind of real direct conflict between the father character and the protagonist, and that's intentional,” Mirza explained. “That’s not to say there wasn’t, but that wasn’t the story of this movie.”

“My father passed away, that's a part of the film that's based in truth, and it wasn't like our relationship was always 100% great, but when I think of him,… we remember of those moments of love and patience, and… the best of the attributes by which you remember them. And I wanted the character of Dad to embody some of that and not that it was, Mom is bad , Dad is good, but that's just so they're different.”

Amrit Kaur in The Queen of My Dreams

“Telling happy stories is a place of power”

While The queen of my dreams deals with particularly moving circumstances, this film exudes a feeling of joy and hope so strong that it is absolutely contagious. Mirza is so beautifully able to interweave humor with feelings of heartbreak and tension into a truly nuanced and impactful story.

Some of this is also shown in the way the filmmaker portrayed Azra's relationship with her mother, as a queer child.

“No one needs to remind us that this is wrong, every day you wake up and log onto social media, the news, you read articles about [tragedies and violence against LGBTQ+ people]” Mirza said. “You can see the trauma and if we only focus on the trauma, whether it's in our daily life or in our storytelling, how the hell are we going to overcome it?”

“So for me, it's been my survival tool, and it's gone from a survival tool to: can I reconcile my identities? Telling happy stories then became a way to come out and now tell stories. happy stories is a place of power, we need it. this because we are tired of everything else. I knew I had to tell these stories because there is hope. There can be l “hope. Is it still 100 percent, this is the recipe and this is how it's going to happen? No, but we have to believe in it to make it happen.”

The filmmaker also wonderfully incorporates the song 'Mere Sapnon Ki Rani' into the film as a storytelling element and uses music as a way to harness emotion and nostalgia in a brilliantly visceral way. You will absolutely sing and dance to “Mere Sapnon Ki Rani” as you leave the theater, whether you have heard the song before or it is completely new to you.

“Music is poetry and I think that’s one of the most relevant truths, universal truths there is,” Mirza said. “We listen to a song and we cry, we laugh, we heal, we get angry, we get over breakups, we get over losses, we celebrate wins.”

“Some people are hearing it for the first time, but those who have heard it before all bring their own experiences, their own families, their own memories, their own moments of joy and loss, when watching this film. It adds a layer incredible. …Even when I watch it, it takes me back to so many different parts of my life, including the making of this movie. …I feel so blessed that we got this song, this movie couldn't be anything but is it without this song.”