M Emmet Walsh, actor best known for his grizzled roles in Blade Runner and Blood Simple obituary





Most of the time he devoted himself to cinema, reuniting with the Coens for Raising Arizona (1987), where he played Nicolas Cage's loudmouth colleague, billed in the credits as Machine Shop Ear-Bender. He played a rare and notable role as Michael Keaton's sponsor in the alcoholism drama Clean and Sober (1988), then found himself fighting back-to-back with Dolph Lundgren in Red Scorpion (1988). That was Walsh's career in a nutshell: you never knew where he was going to end up, or what he would do there. In the 1990s, he was a millionaire in the independent fable The Music of Chance (1993), Tim Allen's father-in-law in Home Improvement (1994), the apothecary in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet (1996), and a a fleeting but significant presence in The X-Files (1999), advising conspiracy-mad Fox Mulder to start paying a little less attention to the heart of the mystery and a little more attention to the mystery of the heart. There was also an appearance in the summer film Wild Wild West (1999), which even Ebert admitted violated the Stanton-Walsh rule. More recently, Walsh has been seen grayer and hairier on television in Sneaky Pete (2019) and The Righteous Gemstones (2019-22), and on the big screen as security guard Mr. Proofroc in Knives Out (2019). 2019). His last appearance was in the Mario van Peebless Western sequel, Outlaw Posse (2024). He lived alone in rural Vermont and insisted: I'm glad I don't have to go to the Johnny Carson show every other night. [to] say how wonderful I am. I'm a discreet guy. It was ultimately the characters that got him out of bed: I approach every job thinking that it might be my last, so it better be the best job possible. I want to be remembered as a working actor. I get paid for what I would do for free. Mr Emmet Walsh, born March 22, 1935, died March 19, 2024

