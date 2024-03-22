Matthew Modine to officiate Millie Bobby Brown's wedding | Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown's “Stranger Things” co-star Matthew Modine is set to celebrate his wedding.
The 20-year-old actress is set to marry Jake Bongiovi and the 64-year-old actor – who plays antagonist Dr Martin Brenner in the Netflix series – revealed he was allowed to officiate their ceremony and had already written the marriage. vows which will be exchanged by the couple.
Speaking to Access Online, Matthew said: I have one of those licenses for marrying people and Millie thought it would be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea so I wrote the vows wedding and they loved what I wrote for them. join hands and become husband and wife.
The 'Full Metal Jacket' star – who has been married to Caridad Rivera, the mother of his two children, for 44 years – revealed he had another wedding before, but it was during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was “weird”. “.
He added: “It is such a beautiful thing to be able to unite two people in holy matrimony. »
The Enola Holmes actress recently told how 21-year-old Jake's proposal almost ended in disaster after he popped the question to her while they were on a diving holiday – and she dropped the ring “deep” into the ocean.
Appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Millie revealed: “We're falling, and we're several feet down, and he gives me like a shell. And I turn it over, and it's a ring.”
The pair looked at each other but couldn't hear what the other was saying due to their scuba gear, meaning the Enola Holmes actress had to make a nod of acceptance.
After “freaking out” about getting engaged, Jake then put the ring on Millie's finger and then disaster struck.
She explained: “He put the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, falling apart so fast, it was like a movie.”
The diving instructor warned Jake that he shouldn't go after the ring in case his brain “exploded”, but he ignored the advice.
Millie continued: “Jake threw himself so deep. Like the diver was saying, 'You can't do this. Your ears. Literally, your brain is going to explode.'
“He throws himself, he does a cutscene like grab, opens and he saves the ring.
“I really feel like it's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we'll always be there to support each other. And if someone drops the ball, we've got it. So this is it.”
