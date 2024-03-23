The Alamo Drafthouse Star Wars marathon with all nine films





Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a Star Wars marathon of the nine films will be screened consecutively on May 3 and 4, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The Texas-based theater chain will host the 21-hour marathon of episodes one through nine of the Skywalker Saga at the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission in San Francisco. All-in-one viewing will begin on May 3 with The Phantom Menace and end the next day with a screening of The Rise of Skywalker. There will be breaks for “unlimited coffee and water” to keep your eyes open in case the Force is not enough. The public can expect Star Wars-food items themed to a galaxy far, far away at concession stands, an immersive experience Star Wars lobby for selfies, games and trivia between screenings. Star Wars Alamo Drafthouse Marathon Tommy Lau There's also some great marathon merchandise, including pint glasses and T-shirts, to accompany your Star Wars lightsabers and helmets. Attendees can also expect a May 3 visit from the 501st Legion, a group of costumed fans known for their local charity and volunteer work. “Some of us grew up with the original trilogy, some of us grew up with the prequels, and some of us grew up with the sequels,” said Michael Kustermann, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse. “This event brings all fans together for an epic celebration, and it truly speaks to the power of cinema and the theatrical experience, and the incredible impact Star Wars has had on pop culture. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menacewith Ewan McGregor (left) and Liam Neeson. Everett Collection

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/star-wars-marathon-alamo-drafthouse-nine-films-1235857693/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos