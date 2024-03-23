They were obsessed with Kate. Now they are struck by a sobering truth.

It wasn't cosmetic surgery, or a body double, or a coma, or an illicit affair, or some Weekend at Bernies-style bullshit that kept Catherine, Princess of Wales, out of the public eye at the over the last three months. as the internet had gleefully speculated over the past two weeks.

No, it was cancer. Aren't we all ashamed of ourselves now?

After weeks of intense and increasingly unbalanced rumors, the princess herself put them to rest, appearing in a video statement released by Kensington Palace on Friday. She revealed that surgeons discovered cancer during her abdominal operation in January, she did not specify what type and that she would begin chemotherapy.

As you can imagine, this took a while. It took me a while to recover from major surgery to begin my treatment. But above all, it took us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis, she said, referring to her three children, in a way that suited them and to reassure them that everything will be OK.

Yeahresponded all the social media pranksters who had posted that she had undergone a Brazilian butt lift. Phew», replied all those who, 24 hours earlier, had been absolutely certain that Prince William was leaving her for the Marquise de Chomondeley.

Maybe QAnon for wine moms, as Helen Lewis called the theory in the Atlantic, wasn't so funny after all. It's as if the world has collectively forgotten that the princess is actually a person.

Dana, a 58-year-old resident of Savannah, Georgia, spoke on condition of anonymity because she feels really bad about herself right now. The other day she and a friend were laughing about the rumors about the mistress. But when she heard about the princess's diagnosis, she immediately felt ashamed of herself.

This woman is sick and scared. And I just lost my mother to cancer. What kind of asshole am I? Dana said. I am devastated by my inhumanity.

Kiki Monique, who runs the pop culture Instagram Talk of Shame and hosts the podcast Pop Crime, had reposted the TMZ video of Middleton at a farmers market earlier this week. His reaction to the news was immediate heartbreak.

It's terrible that she has to deal with all these cheating rumors and other crazy headlines while having to explain to her young children what is going on, she wrote in an email.

These headlines had begun swirling in January after Kensington Palace released a statement that the Princess of Wales had been admitted to the London clinic on January 16 and underwent successful abdominal surgery the following day. The statement went on to say that Catherine would remain hospitalized for 10 to 14 days and was unlikely to return to public duties before Easter. He omitted other details about the operation except to say it was not cancerous. By mid-February, however, observers were perplexed: the princess had not been seen in public since Christmas and William regularly attended public events, including the BAFTA Awards, without her.

In early March, conspiracies arose when Middleton was seen in a strange distant photograph in a car. But they began to go supernova when a photograph released by the palace for Mother's Day in the UK was later found to have been altered and had to be retracted by major photo agencies. Catherine apologized via X on March 11, admitting that like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. Then, on March 18, a video surfaced on TMZ showing the princess carrying groceries alongside her husband, sparking a new wave of speculation.

Sophie Ross, a 31-year-old New York pop culture writer, blames the royal family, not the pranksters.

“It's no secret that they totally botched this,” she said. Instead of releasing real proof of life, there was the grainy video and Photoshop mishap they blamed on Kate! They let the situation get completely out of control, Ross said. On the contrary, they fueled conspiracy theories.

Especially after the situation of Princess Diana and after that of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

If we have a potentially missing princess, can you blame the public for speculating?” Ross added. I don't think anyone should feel bad except the royal family's PR department.

Author Quinn Cummings, who you may remember from her Oscar-nominated performance in The Goodbye Girl, had posted two now-deleted theories about the princess's whereabouts on Threads.

I was wrong, she said. I took the available data and said, well, here are two theories, and because I'm a comedy writer, they were both inherently absurd.

She feels bad now. “Except for one thing: what I was commenting on was, in a way, the complete ineptitude of their communications department,” she said, referring to the public relations professionals at Kensington Palace. I don't think they learned anything from Diana. a stress test, the British Royal Communications Department failed.

Tara Grace, a 26-year-old communications officer at an Irish human rights NGO in Belfast, wrote a tweet in February suggesting that Middleton was undergoing cosmetic surgery. It went viral.

Moments after hearing about her diagnosis, Grace deleted it. Then she tweeted about its removal, writing that she had to take full responsibility for it.

I don't want to be hypocritical and not recognize my own engagement in the online conversation,” Grace said via email. “…It was not meant to be malicious or mean, especially about a young woman with three young children.

Kyle Marisa Roth of Annapolis, Maryland, runs a TikTok account dedicated to celebrity gossip, including blind item speculation and fan theories. She released more than 40 videos this week about the royal family and whether Kensington Palace is telling the truth. After Friday's announcement, Roth uploaded a video with the text Let's leave Kate Middleton alone!!!!

Still, Roth said she has no regrets about doing the exact opposite all week.

I have speculated often in the past and my speculations were correct, so I am not going to shame or blame myself, she told the Post.

This is all fishy, ​​she added. If I didn't question it, I'd worry about what's happening with my brain cells.

But she worries that there are still people leaving comments on her videos espousing extreme conspiracy theories, including that Middleton is dead and her clone is being grown in a lab.

As an American, hearing other Americans make this kind of speculation about QAnon, it hurts my soul, she said.

And then there are some commentators who, despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, are doubling down on KateGate.

Skyler Higley, comedian, television writer and former editor of Conan and The Onion, doesn't regret any of the jokes he made about the Middleton mystery.

If not the royal family, who can we make fun of? I find it absurd that this is a problem, Higley said. Cancer, yes, is a serious thing. But we weren't joking about cancer.

The jokes were more about how this was handled officially by Buckingham Palace. Targeting such public figures is not a punishment, he adds, especially without knowing about his illness. As for Twitter's sudden reaction? People love to wiggle their fingers.

“I don’t find it to be morally regressive, especially when you consider who the British royal family is, what their narrative is and what they have done to so many countries,” he said.

Will this crisis of conscience encourage us all to think before publishing? Treating celebrities like people? Be kinder and gentler towards others? Probably not.

Social media is the problem because there's a group of people who are free to say the nastiest things and then get it over with and think they haven't done anything wrong, says Dana, 58 years old, from Savannah. It is this horrible energy that we continue to proliferate.