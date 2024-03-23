Happy Gilmore 2 Starring Adam Sandler, Says Shooter McGavin Actor





Shooter McGavin actor Christopher McDonald says a script for Happy Gilmore 2 is in the works. McDonald spoke about the sequel's surprise news during an interview on Audacys 92.3 (via Deadline ). He says original star Adam Sandler recently showed him a draft of the script. I saw Adam about two weeks ago and he said, McDonald's, you're going to love this,' he said. I said what? He said, How about this, and he shows me the first version of Happy Gilmore 2. Although McDonald seems to have been a little concerned, suggesting that his comments be deleted because he didn't want to be a liar, he at least confirms that he would like to see Happy Gilmore 2 happen. The actor added that he showed me this [script], and I thought: Well, that would be great. So, it's in the works. The fans demand it, dammit! Deadline sources say that if Happy Gilmore 2 goes ahead, it will be for Netflix through Sandler and Happy Madison Productions. So while it will likely be a while before Happy Gilmore 2 hits the green, McDonald still delivers a promising update for one of the most quotable comedies of the last 30 years. The news comes 28 years after the Sandler-directed golf comedy initially struck audiences with its writing and star-studded cast. In Happy Gilmore, Sandler plays the titular former hockey player who becomes an overnight golf prodigy. McDonald's Shooter McGavin serves primarily as the movie villain, but there are plenty of other colorful characters in play as well. Other familiar names popping up include Julia Bowen, Kevin Nealon, Ben Stiller and Carl Weathers, who died last month. The film also comes with a slew of cameos, the most memorable being the appearance of former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker, who also passed away last year. It's still too early to say when and where we'll be able to watch Happy Gilmore 2 if work continues. For more, be sure to check out our list of the best Sandler movies, where we (spoilers) ranked Happy Gilmore number one. Michael Cripe is a freelance contributor at IGN. He began writing in the industry in 2017 and is best known for his work in media outlets such as The Pitch, The Escapist, OnlySP, and Gameranx. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @MikeCripe.

