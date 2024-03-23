CT Arena renovation will have to be scaled back as costs rise

A major renovation of Hartford XL Center would cost tens of millions of dollars more than the $107 million estimate, throwing a long-debated transformation of the aging arena into uncertainty and likely forcing further downsizing.

Five months ago, the Capital Region Development Authority requested bids for what the already scaled-back renovation of the sports and entertainment arena would actually cost. Since then, the analysis by the quasi-public CRDA of the offers covering the different components of the project has amounted to more than 140 million dollars. This is not only well above the estimate, but also the public funding and private investments tentatively in place to finance the renovation.

“The dilemma is: We can spend the $100 million and just do a lot of repairs and not have much to show for it,” said Michael W. Freimuth, executive director of the CRDA, which oversees arena operations. . “We can do a lot of sexy things without doing basic repairs.” Then the elevator stops and it's “What did you do?” We're kind of between a rock and a hard place.

Freimuth said the $140 million was clearly a “failure.” But Freimuth said he thinks the project could be brought down to $125 million, which would result in significant reductions without sacrificing what's needed to make the place profitable, essential to securing private investment.

“I think we're close, but we're not there,” Freimuth said.

That approach will require a new round of bids, as required by state procurement rules, Freimuth said. A decision would be delayed until June and even then it is unclear whether the project can move forward. If so, renovations could begin in the fall.

If the next round of bids approaches $125 million, the project could still require additional funding, perhaps from local businesses.

Freimuth said if bids were too high again, the site might be forced to continue to “make do” as it has been, making repairs on a “temporary” basis.

The CRDA board of directors, during its monthly meeting on Thursday, was in favor of pursuing a new series of offers,

Andy F. Bessette, board member and chief administrative officer of Travelers Co., said he found support for the renovation among top state officials he spoke with recently.

“I would say the mindset is very positive,” Bessette said. “It's not like they're saying blow it up or stop it or anything. I think there is real support within the legislature and above. Everyone understands how important this is to downtown and to Hartford.

This latest development on the cost of renovating an arena comes after more than a decade of disagreement over the future of the arena, which turns 50 next year.

Opponents of a renovation have long argued that it would be too costly for state taxpayers and that the building would eventually have to be closed. Typically, the venue lost $2 million a year or more during the pandemic.

Supporters say it is a vital part of the downtown ecosystem and a regional asset. With an expected shift toward less office space and more housing, the arena could emerge with even more prominence as entertainment grows in importance.

The opening of a $5 million sportsbook at the arena last year was seen as a prelude to a larger renovation.

Reduce

The renovations aim to make the XL Center more competitive with new arenas to attract more events; helping the venue turn around after losing money and sustaining it for another two decades.

The current plan, cut by $250 million a few years ago, focuses on adding premium seats in the lower half of the arena, leading to higher ticket prices.

Premium seating includes concourse-side “loge” seats, club space under the stands and event-level “bunker suites” as well as upgraded concessions, all intended to increase arena revenue .

Technology would also be a priority to better support electronic ticketing, phone app transactions and the many social media posts and text messages during events.

Cutting back on the renovation could mean removing reconfiguration of the loading dock to allow trucks to connect to shows and concerts more quickly, which would save $18 million, Freimuth said.

There could be fewer premium seats, such as fewer bunker suites, Freimuth said.

Freimuth said technology needs to be a priority, no matter what form the renovation takes. Upgrading electrical systems is also essential to meet the ever-growing needs of shows and concerts, Freimuth said.

Attract more gigs

The state Legislature has approved a total of $80 million in state funding for the renovation in recent years.

Gov. Ned Lamont supported a significant upgrade of the XL Center, but only with private investment that would ease the burden on state taxpayers, who would foot most of the bill.

Last year, state lawmakers backed a plan that would allow at least $20 million in private investment in the project.

Based in Los Angeles Oak View Group, who now manages XL's day-to-day operations, has expressed keen interest in investing in the XL Center for nearly two years. OVG is in negotiations with CRDA on the level of investment.

But for OVG to make this investment, renovations must be carried out to ensure a return on this investment.

OVG has extensive experience in repositioning sports and entertainment venues. The organization manages 300 sports and entertainment venues worldwide and redevelops others.

OVG's investment has a lot to do with attracting more concerts to the XL Center, events that bring big money to modern arenas. But to attract more big-name concert bookings, renovations will also need to include moving the stage to increase the number of seats with clear views of the performers; build the aerial structure needed for modern light shows; and upgrade a loading dock at the rear of the arena to allow shows to move in and out more quickly.

If OVG agrees to invest, the organization would significantly expand its operation of the arena, including negotiating contracts with major tenants such as the University of Connecticut and paying for the majority of building repairs, excluding major and costly improvements.

The legislation calls for OVG to absorb any annual net loss from the arena, but it would keep the first $4 million in net profits. Beyond $4 million, net profits would be shared between OVG and CRDA.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be contacted at [email protected].