Outstanding Bollywood Actors from Bihar





BOMBAI (IANS) It's Bihar Diwas today and here's a short list of actors from the state who have made it big on the big screen and are making waves in Bollywood today. Shatrughan Sinha: He is a Bollywood stalwart from Bihar, served as a minister in Delhi and is now a politician critical of the Narendra Modi government. His daughter Sonakshi also acts in films and has made a name for herself. Manoj Bajpayee: The National Film Award winner, who hails from Belwa village in West Champaran district, applied for admission to the National School of Drama (NSD) four times but was rejected each time. That didn't stop him from chasing his celluloid dreams and achieving the fame he could never have dreamed of. He made his film debut with a one-minute role in Naseeruddin Shah-Om Puri's 'Drohkaal' in 1994, followed by a minor role as a dacoit in Shekhar Kapur's highly acclaimed 'Bandit Queen'. Fame came to Bajpayee when he played gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama 'Satya'. The 54-year-old actor is well known for his roles in films such as 'Kaun? », “Shol” and “Gangs of Wasseypur”. He has also made a place for himself in the OTT space with projects like 'The Family Man', 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', 'Gulmohar', 'Dial 100', 'Silence… Can You Hear It?' », “Killer”. Soup' and 'Ray'. Pankaj Tripathi: The 47-year-old actor is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and rose to prominence for his character of Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Born into a Bhojpuri speaking family in Belsand village in Barauli, Gopalganj district, Tripathi is the recipient of two National Film Awards. His first film as a lead actor was the 2017 neo-noir thriller 'Gurgaon', starring Akshay Oberoi and Ragini Khanna. Tripathi has also marked his place in the digital space with projects such as 'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' (where he returns in the third edition), 'Criminal Justice', 'Kadak Singh' and most recently, 'Murder Mubarak “. . Sanjay Mishra: Hailing from Darbhanga, Sanjay, known for playing the zany gangster in hit films like 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' and 'Dhamaal', is also an alumnus of the National School of Drama. His father was an employee of the Press Information Bureau and, because he was transferred to Varanasi, Mishra spent most of his childhood years in the holy city. Mishra made his acting debut in the 1995 film “Oh Darling!” Yeh Hai India!', but he rose to prominence due to his work in the television sitcom 'Office Office'. The show was a satirical take on corruption in India, with Pankaj Kapur in the lead role. Most recently, he was seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and the crime thriller 'Bhakshak', made for OTT, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Vinay Pathak: Born in Bhojpur, Bihar, Pathak spent his early childhood in Dhanbad, where his father was posted in the police department. The actor later moved to the United States to pursue higher education. Pathak's notable projects include 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Bheja Fry' and 'Hip Hip Hourray'. In the OTT space, he has left a mark in the hearts of the audience with his work in 'Special Ops', 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', 'PI Meena' and most recently, 'The Archies'.

