Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami on her dismissal from the show: Not ready to | TV news





Actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were left in shock when producer Rajan Shahi of their TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended their contract overnight and replaced them for the role of Arman and Ruhi. On March 18, the actors' contracts with the series were terminated due to “unprofessional behavior” that allegedly hindered the series' productivity. There are also reports that they are dating. Garvita Sadhwani has been roped in as Ruhi, while Rohit Purohit will be seen as Armaan. According to Pinkvilla, Shehzada Dhami remained unreachable for several days after the dismissal, but eventually decided to return calls. Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. The actor remained tight-lipped about it and said: “I don't have much to say ispar (I don't want to say anything about it.) I'm not ready to talk about it yet. It was also reported that Shehzada Dhami is doing Bigg Boss OTT 3 after her exit from the show. However, the actor also seems cautious about it. He said, “I don't want to make a lot of comments. (I don't want to comment on that). Most recently, actor Samridhii Shukla who plays Abhira posted romantic photos with Rohit Purohit as Armaan. Samridhii captioned the images as: “Abhira and Armaan love story will start now.“. Check out the new images – Fans seemed comfortable with the change of characters in the show and even commented positively on Samridhii's post. One fan wrote, “I'm really happy that Samriddhi is finally getting the position she deserves,” while another wrote, “Ab laga Abhira aur armaan main lead hai (Now it feels like Abhira and Armaan are leads),” a fan page of the actor commented, “It’s called chemistryyyyy!!!).”

