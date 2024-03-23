Entertainment
Here's What Happened at the 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards
ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood Awards are known as the marquee event of awards season in Los Angeles for many reasons, primarily due to the depth to which black women are celebrated, honored and uplifted during the event . Plus, it’s considered a family reunion. This year was no different, as our esteemed guests and, more importantly, the honorees felt cherished throughout the afternoon. This year, the 17th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards took place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the magnificent Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Our honorees included Academy Award-nominated and Grammy Award-winning actress Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, industry legend Kathryn Busby, STARZ President of Original Programming, and screenwriter and showrunner of the film. All Americans Nkechi Okoro Carroll series. Grammy Award-winning actor and rapper and entrepreneur Cliff Method Man Smith served as emcee for the ceremony.
In the wake of a turbulent 2023 due to writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, Black women in the film and television industry deserved their flowers for enduring the ebbs and flows of uncertainty. The theme of this year's luncheon was Radiant Power to honor the tenacity and unbreakable strength of Black women in an industry that tends to be fickle and ignorant of their contributions and efforts. The luncheon called on all Black women in the industry to reclaim their power and own their gifts.
ESSENCE has an unwavering commitment to celebrating Black women in all spaces, all year round, but the luncheon was the time and place for recognition within the film and television industries. Before the ceremony, Caroline Wanga, President and CEO of Essence Ventures, explained why this is important. As we navigate the current moment, ESSENCE will maintain its steadfast commitment to supporting those who continue to offer their know-how and skills as a lifeline of optimism and hope. Alongside the ongoing work to democratize wealth, we make no apologies for celebrating Black women within the industry, who are the purveyors of the cinematic nutrients that nourish our minds and souls. As we have for nearly two decades, we will spotlight the Black women in Hollywood who define the entertainment culture the world savors, pursue and achieve the equity the establishment attempts to deny, and commemorate the achievements that They have obtained which continually remove the soils, one and the other. – breaking ladders and dismantling glass ceilings, as the General Manager of Home, Culture and Community rightly deserves, Wanga said.
This year's luncheon was even more unique, as it was hosted by Essence Studios and Red Summer TV and broadcast on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, with streaming available on MAX and generously sponsored by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and smartwater.
Check out some of the highlights from the anticipated event below!
The star-studded pre-show and red carpet coverage
Before the lunch itself, we had a burgundy carpet filled to the brim with black talent. From Danielle Brooks to Tia Mowry, Black Hollywood showed up and showed up to celebrate themselves and their peers. Our pre-show hosts included our own Nandi Howard, VP of Content for ESSENCE Ventures, ESSENCE alum Gia Peppers, and social media personality and actress Pretty Vee.
Notable talent interviews included honorees Danielle Brooks, Kathyrn Busby, Zendaya, Carolina Wanga, MC Lyte, Muni Long and ESSENCE founder Edward Lewis.
Howard asked ESSENCE founder Lewis: What's it like to see something like this transition over the years? His answer ? It sends shivers down my spine to know that I helped create something, to bring value, intelligence and beauty to black women.
Wanga also shared his thoughts on the next generation of ESSENCE. There really is something to be said for visionaries, but it's another thing entirely to create a cultural artifact that black women couldn't see for themselves if someone hadn't founded it.
Gia Peppers held down the mat and spoke to Method Man, Joey Badass and Serayah, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey and more.
Performance
To round off the breathtaking afternoon, Muni Long performed her new hit, Made For Me, forcing everyone to get up from their seats to lip-sync the lyrics.
Speeches by the winners
The most important part of the afternoon was the moving speeches from the winners. The first to be honored was actress, singer and new mother Halle Bailey. His sister, Chloe Bailey, tearfully presented the award and spoke about their time together in the industry. “I can't tell you how special it is to see everything my sister has manifested and worked so hard to make it happen,” she said.
Halle Bailey: “We are Black women in entertainment, and while we have accepted the challenges of the spotlight, in today's climate those spotlights shine brighter, brighter and uninterrupted, as the scrutiny of its magnification leaves no room for secrecy,” she said. “I have learned from these spotlights over the past eight years. To be honest, I was also burned by it, like all of us, however, it cannot be compared to the greatest joy of my life. And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo. There was no way for me to share the greatest joy in my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him or my family to that,” she shared.
She continued: “With the state of the world and the situation it is in with men trying to impose their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and of course, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do. to do with my body or what to share with the world.
Afterwards, Raising Kanan star Patina Miller presented STARZ director Kathryn Busby.
Kathryn Busby: You have no idea how full my heart is right now. I did not arrive alone on this podium. I was lucky to have great role models, she told the audience.
She continued: Coming to Hollywood, I always felt like I had two jobs. First, my current job, and second, representing us, fighting the good fight, because I was almost always the only black person in the room. But like the women of my family, I marched forward. The world needs our stories more than ever; we challenge expectations, change the industry and influence culture. The spark you see in me is just a reflection of all of you.
Yvonne Orji presented her prize to Nkechi Okoro Carroll.
Nkechi Okoro Carroll: Thank you so much to ESSENCE for this incredible honor. True story, I used to sneak into this event. That’s how desperately I wanted to hear these inspirational speeches from these dope black women. I still don't know how I ended up on that stage. I want to thank my circle of sisters for always being there for me and supporting me. I always say it takes a village to raise a writer.
Teyonah Parris introduced the incomparable Danielle Brooks to close the honoree speeches. Parris said Brooks knew that just because you're in Hollywood doesn't mean you belong in it.
Brooks ended up shitting in the room after his speech and his beautiful rendition of the gospel song I Wont Complain.
Danielle Brooks: First of all, thank you, God, for this moment. Every time I come to this event, I feel emotion in my spirit and excitement. I feel rejuvenated and inspired. I know it's because it's the ESSENCE of black women in space that makes me feel this way. As I stand before you in this room, to finally be able to lift my head, as Celie says, and put my shoulders back and look you, beautiful black women, in the eyes, as I stand before you today , seeing all these faces in this montage of people I had the privilege of working with.
She continued: As I stand before you today, receiving this honor in ESSENCE, as the black woman who gave birth to me, my mother, who raised me to become the woman you see today today, can see this moment, I feel like this in a moment. thousand.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.essence.com/entertainment/2024-black-women-in-hollywood-awards/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Here's What Happened at the 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards
- Doubles teams lead PCA tennis past River Oaks – The Vicksburg Post
- 10 Spring Dresses Under $40 at Amazons Big Spring Sale
- Technology company Vyond opens new office in West Loop, doubling Chicago footprint
- The Princess of Wales has announced that she is undergoing cancer treatment BBC News
- Trump says he has nearly $500 million in cash but doesn't want to use it to pay New York judgment
- Reactions from around the world following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis WSOC TV
- Meet Indonesia 2024 Conference held in Khanh Hoa | Business
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami on her dismissal from the show: Not ready to | TV news
- 'I accept responsibility': NBA's Adam Silver on All-Star Game debacle, future of league
- 6.4 An earthquake of magnitude | was reported WFLA Radio News
- UK weather forecast: Arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting this weekend as winter cold ushers in spring