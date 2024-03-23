Here's What Happened at the 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards

ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood Awards are known as the marquee event of awards season in Los Angeles for many reasons, primarily due to the depth to which black women are celebrated, honored and uplifted during the event . Plus, it’s considered a family reunion. This year was no different, as our esteemed guests and, more importantly, the honorees felt cherished throughout the afternoon. This year, the 17th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards took place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the magnificent Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Our honorees included Academy Award-nominated and Grammy Award-winning actress Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, industry legend Kathryn Busby, STARZ President of Original Programming, and screenwriter and showrunner of the film. All Americans Nkechi Okoro Carroll series. Grammy Award-winning actor and rapper and entrepreneur Cliff Method Man Smith served as emcee for the ceremony.

In the wake of a turbulent 2023 due to writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, Black women in the film and television industry deserved their flowers for enduring the ebbs and flows of uncertainty. The theme of this year's luncheon was Radiant Power to honor the tenacity and unbreakable strength of Black women in an industry that tends to be fickle and ignorant of their contributions and efforts. The luncheon called on all Black women in the industry to reclaim their power and own their gifts.

ESSENCE has an unwavering commitment to celebrating Black women in all spaces, all year round, but the luncheon was the time and place for recognition within the film and television industries. Before the ceremony, Caroline Wanga, President and CEO of Essence Ventures, explained why this is important. As we navigate the current moment, ESSENCE will maintain its steadfast commitment to supporting those who continue to offer their know-how and skills as a lifeline of optimism and hope. Alongside the ongoing work to democratize wealth, we make no apologies for celebrating Black women within the industry, who are the purveyors of the cinematic nutrients that nourish our minds and souls. As we have for nearly two decades, we will spotlight the Black women in Hollywood who define the entertainment culture the world savors, pursue and achieve the equity the establishment attempts to deny, and commemorate the achievements that They have obtained which continually remove the soils, one and the other. – breaking ladders and dismantling glass ceilings, as the General Manager of Home, Culture and Community rightly deserves, Wanga said.

This year's luncheon was even more unique, as it was hosted by Essence Studios and Red Summer TV and broadcast on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, with streaming available on MAX and generously sponsored by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and smartwater.

Check out some of the highlights from the anticipated event below!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: View of atmosphere during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The star-studded pre-show and red carpet coverage

Before the lunch itself, we had a burgundy carpet filled to the brim with black talent. From Danielle Brooks to Tia Mowry, Black Hollywood showed up and showed up to celebrate themselves and their peers. Our pre-show hosts included our own Nandi Howard, VP of Content for ESSENCE Ventures, ESSENCE alum Gia Peppers, and social media personality and actress Pretty Vee.

Notable talent interviews included honorees Danielle Brooks, Kathyrn Busby, Zendaya, Carolina Wanga, MC Lyte, Muni Long and ESSENCE founder Edward Lewis.

Howard asked ESSENCE founder Lewis: What's it like to see something like this transition over the years? His answer ? It sends shivers down my spine to know that I helped create something, to bring value, intelligence and beauty to black women.

Wanga also shared his thoughts on the next generation of ESSENCE. There really is something to be said for visionaries, but it's another thing entirely to create a cultural artifact that black women couldn't see for themselves if someone hadn't founded it.

Gia Peppers held down the mat and spoke to Method Man, Joey Badass and Serayah, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey and more.

Performance

To round off the breathtaking afternoon, Muni Long performed her new hit, Made For Me, forcing everyone to get up from their seats to lip-sync the lyrics.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Muni Long attends the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Speeches by the winners

The most important part of the afternoon was the moving speeches from the winners. The first to be honored was actress, singer and new mother Halle Bailey. His sister, Chloe Bailey, tearfully presented the award and spoke about their time together in the industry. “I can't tell you how special it is to see everything my sister has manifested and worked so hard to make it happen,” she said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Halle Bailey: “We are Black women in entertainment, and while we have accepted the challenges of the spotlight, in today's climate those spotlights shine brighter, brighter and uninterrupted, as the scrutiny of its magnification leaves no room for secrecy,” she said. “I have learned from these spotlights over the past eight years. To be honest, I was also burned by it, like all of us, however, it cannot be compared to the greatest joy of my life. And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo. There was no way for me to share the greatest joy in my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him or my family to that,” she shared.

She continued: “With the state of the world and the situation it is in with men trying to impose their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and of course, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do. to do with my body or what to share with the world.

Afterwards, Raising Kanan star Patina Miller presented STARZ director Kathryn Busby.

Kathryn Busby: You have no idea how full my heart is right now. I did not arrive alone on this podium. I was lucky to have great role models, she told the audience.

She continued: Coming to Hollywood, I always felt like I had two jobs. First, my current job, and second, representing us, fighting the good fight, because I was almost always the only black person in the room. But like the women of my family, I marched forward. The world needs our stories more than ever; we challenge expectations, change the industry and influence culture. The spark you see in me is just a reflection of all of you.

Yvonne Orji presented her prize to Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (LR) Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Yvonne Oriji attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll: Thank you so much to ESSENCE for this incredible honor. True story, I used to sneak into this event. That’s how desperately I wanted to hear these inspirational speeches from these dope black women. I still don't know how I ended up on that stage. I want to thank my circle of sisters for always being there for me and supporting me. I always say it takes a village to raise a writer.

Teyonah Parris introduced the incomparable Danielle Brooks to close the honoree speeches. Parris said Brooks knew that just because you're in Hollywood doesn't mean you belong in it.

Brooks ended up shitting in the room after his speech and his beautiful rendition of the gospel song I Wont Complain.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Danielle Brooks speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Danielle Brooks: First of all, thank you, God, for this moment. Every time I come to this event, I feel emotion in my spirit and excitement. I feel rejuvenated and inspired. I know it's because it's the ESSENCE of black women in space that makes me feel this way. As I stand before you in this room, to finally be able to lift my head, as Celie says, and put my shoulders back and look you, beautiful black women, in the eyes, as I stand before you today , seeing all these faces in this montage of people I had the privilege of working with.

She continued: As I stand before you today, receiving this honor in ESSENCE, as the black woman who gave birth to me, my mother, who raised me to become the woman you see today today, can see this moment, I feel like this in a moment. thousand.