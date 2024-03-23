The Harry Potter actor candidly reflects on his time in the franchise





Harry Potter Actor Peter Mullan gets candid about his time in the popular fantasy franchise. The first film adaptation of JK Rowling's popular novel series hit the screen in 2001, following Daniel Radcliffe's Harry as he began his wizarding training at Hogwarts. After the film's success, Harry's journey continued through seven sequels, chronicling his conflict against the evil Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Mullan appeared in both Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films like Corban Yaxley, a servant of the Dark Lord. During a recent masterclass session at Series Mania in France (via Deadline), Mullan reflected on his time within the Harry Potter casting, revealing that he doesn't have much affection for the franchise. Although the actor doesn't give too many details about the experience, he remembers being confused about how to hold and use a wand because he didn't receive any teaching on it. Read Mullan's comments below:

Peter Mullan Isn't the Only Harry Potter Actor to Share Harsh Thoughts About the Franchise What other actors have said about the films While the eight Harry Potter The films clearly mean a lot to many viewers and readers around the world, it's obvious that's not necessarily the case for every actor who took part in them. Professor Sprout actress Mariam Margolyes also recently spoke about the franchise, saying it was “for kids“and that adult fans”it should be over nowIt should be noted, however, that Mullan and Margolyes played relatively small supporting roles in the grand scheme of things.

A TV show is currently in the works at Max, which will serve as a more faithful adaptation of Rowling's novels. In journal entries published posthumously under the title Madly, Deeply: The Diary of Alan Rickmanthoughts of Alan Rickman (via Vanity Fair) on the franchise have also become clear. Rickman, who played Snape, remembers not always being sure he wanted to return to the franchise as the films continued, and he even called the iconic character John Williams Harry Potter score “hideous” at one point. The actor, in various entries, expressed slight frustration with his younger colleagues, who were having difficulty remembering their lines, in addition to taking issue with the death scenes of Snape and Dumbledore.

Most of the other main players in the Harry Potter the frankness, however, was less negative. Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson have, at one point or another, expressed gratitude for their time in the franchise, with the trio even tearfully reuniting during the 2022. Harry Potter 20th anniversary special. Even though most of the actors have positive things to say about Harry Potter and its impact, it is clear that, for some, it was just a job. Source: Series Mania (via Deadline)

