Is Hollywood's summer of sequels doomed?

With audiences hungry for original content in theaters, how will Hollywood fare with its summer 2024 season of sequels, prequels, remakes and reboots? (Warner Bros.)

Hollywood is gearing up for the summer blockbuster season, and major studios are hoping for a repeat of this Barbenheimer's success in 2023.

The 2024 summer season is shaping up to be quite different from last year, however, with sequels, reboots, and remakes dominating the calendars in favor of the original IP. The question remains: will it be possible to have a box office success with such programming?

Millennials and Gen Z are looking for original content for entertainment, according to a new survey. The next superhero movie or reboot just won't be enough for them anymore, it seems, and the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer has certainly proven that to be the case, with the former topping 1 billion at the box office and the second almost reaching him.

The survey, conducted by free streaming platform Tubi, concluded that 74% of millennial and Gen Z viewers prefer to watch original content over a remake or sequel. In a statement about the data, according to IndieWire, Tubi said: “Viewers are increasingly looking for fresh, innovative ideas that push the boundaries of what is possible instead of rehashed versions of existing stories. »

Viewers don't want to watch the same old stuff. This means Hollywood could have an uphill battle when it comes to the 2024 summer season, which focuses primarily on existing intellectual property.

Barbie has been the runaway success of 2023, demonstrating the appetite for original content in cinema. (Warner Bros.)

Titles hitting theaters include Twisters, Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Furiosa.

Not to mention the remake of The Crow with Bill Skarsgrd, the sequels to Bad Boys 4, Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and the prequel A Quiet Place: Day One.

The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool & Wolverine, is also expected to be one of the big releases of the summer. Then there's Sony's Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter and Borderlands, an adaptation of the video game of the same name.

Austin Butler as Benny in The Bikeriders, one of the few original films to hit theaters this summer. (20th century workshop)

On the other side, there's The Bikeriders, one of the few instances of original IP to be released this summer. The film follows the rise of a fictional outlaw motorcycle gang over the course of a decade with Austin Butler leading the film as Benny. He stars alongside an ensemble including Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Michael Shannon.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's new film The Fall Guy could also be considered original content because, although it is based on the 1980s series of the same name, most viewers won't necessarily recognize it, much like how Mission: Impossible overshadowed the film. original television show.

The film has already generated fantastic buzz early on, with Steven Spielberg praising the film, so it's entirely possible that The Fall Guy could be the big winner at the 2024 box office.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy, which is generating a lot of buzz and could be a big box office winner (Universal)

So, what do we know about what's coming out this summer? Well, from the looks of the trailers for Twisters and Alien: Romulus, for example, it's hard not to see the striking similarities they share with their predecessors.

Fedelvarez's Alien sequel, for example, is the seventh in the franchise and follows a crew in space terrorized by xenomorphs. The trailer leans heavily on the iconography of Ridley Scott's 1979 original with Cailee Spaeny's Rain Carradine running around a spaceship, instantly evoking memories of Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and her fight for survive aboard the Nostromo. Without watching the film, it's hard to know how Romulus will compare, but it's a comparison the studio wants to emphasize: if you liked this, here's more.

Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine in Alien Romulus, which appears to have a similar plot to the original Alien. (20th century workshop)

Likewise, the trailer for Twisters looks a lot like Jan de Bont's 1996 disaster film, which followed a group of amateur storm chasers attempting to conduct research on tornadoes. The 2024 sequel has a similar premise, similar setting, but with an all-new, younger cast.

Based on the film's trailer, it looks like viewers should expect an updated version of what came before, rather than a radical new concept.

That said, Deadpool & Wolverine will bring people to the cinema in droves. The superhero film is the first to feature Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in the MCU, and with the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and the success of the previous two films at the box office, fans will be flocking for the see, but let's not forget that he is a character present on our screens since the 2000s of the X-Men. Nostalgia plays a big role here.

In the same sense, Furiosa acts as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, but its shift to a younger version of Charlize Theron's fan-favorite character with George Miller behind the camera and Anya Taylor-Joy front and center will likely be a boon rather than a bane.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, will hit theaters in 2024. (Warner Bros.)

A Quiet Place: Part One could also work well, but it's a nascent franchise (six years and two films) compared to Mad Max (45 years) or X-Men (24 years on screen, 61 years in comics). .

THE 2024 ticket office gives us an idea of ​​what viewers are looking for, with the big winner of the year so far being Dune: Part II with over $512 million in worldwide revenue since its March 1 release. Despite being a continuation of 2021's Dune, the film remains an example of a relatively new cinematic intellectual property that is doing well.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is the second highest-grossing film of 2024 and arrives in the UK next week, in time for the Easter holidays. Bob Marley: One Love, which is an example of original intellectual property, is the third highest-grossing film of the year so far, while Jason Statham's action film The Beekeeper takes fourth place.

The Beekeeper shows that viewers will support original content in cinema. Rounding out the top five is Mean Girls, while on the surface it's a remake, it's actually an adaptation of the Broadway musical rather than the 2004 film of the same name.

Timothe Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, which is currently leading the 2024 box office. (Warner Bros.)

It's important to note that original intellectual property hasn't always been successful in theaters this year. The biggest flop of the year so far is Matthew Vaughn's Argylle. The spy thriller may have had an A-list cast including Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas-Howard, but it exploded at the box office, earning just over $94 million worldwide against a budget of $200 million of dollars.

Likewise, Sony's latest film in the Spider-Man universe, Madame Web, also lost the box office battle, earning $97 million worldwide. Although it had a budget of $80 million, the film's inability to resonate with viewers and critics, and its low box office numbers, also led it to be considered a failure.

So what does all this mean for the summer blockbuster season? Well, it's hard to say what will work well and what won't, but given the sheer number of reboots, remakes, and sequels, there will be some that succeed at the box office. On the other hand, there will probably be a few losers this season.

While it's true that audiences are eager to watch original stories on the big screen, they will undoubtedly be looking for some form of entertainment this summer and cinema is the perfect place to find it.

